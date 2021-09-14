Justin & Hailey Bieber Were Bullied by Fans Who Chanted His Ex Selena’s Name at the Met Gala

It appears some onlookers weren’t quite ready to let go of the drama between Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin and Selena Gomez at the Met Gala. When the Biebers showed up to the annual event, which took place on Monday, September 13, they were unfortunately met by crowds chanting “Selena” as they walked along the carpet.

The chant was captured on Monday night in a now-viral video, which has since been shared by The New York Post’s Page Six. In the clip, Justin, 27, can be seen posing for photos on the carpeted steps to the Met as the crowd cheers on his ex-girlfriend’s name. The “Peaches” singer, who dated Selena on and off from 2010 to 2018, did his best to ignore the crowd as his wife Hailey, 24, joined him on the carpet. The pair wore matching black ensembles for their first Met Gala appearance as a couple, with Hailey dressed in an effortless Saint Laurent gown and Justin sporting a cropped tux and wide-legged pants by his fashion label, Drew House.

Selena, for her part, was absent from the 2021 Met Gala. The “Lose You to Love Me” singer, 29, previously attended Vogue’s annual fundraising soiree in 2018. She was also pictured at the event in 2017 alongside her then-boyfriend, The Weeknd.

Monday night’s drama at the Met is far from the first time that the Biebers have been taunted by Selena stans. In December 2020, one social media user threatened Hailey, encouraging others to “go after” Justin’s wife with hate comments. “This is the time where they will not be turning off comments,” the fan said at the time, referencing an Instagram Live Hailey had planned. “So we need to fucking bombard that shit with Jelena and how Selena is better. Go after her, please, let’s all go after her.”

Justin fired back at the fan, calling them a “sad excuse of a human” in an Instagram Story. “This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife, telling people to say that my previous relationship was better,” he wrote at the time. “I just wanted to share this so that people get an idea of what we face on a day to day.”

He continued, “As many people as there are that want to spend their time publicly degrading ,shaming and trying to humiliate us, we would like to ask those who have it in them to lift us up in prayer. We need prayer and support as we continue to put ourselves out there!”

Hailey, meanwhile, reposted a screenshot of Justin’s Instagram Story on her account with a comment of her own. “I usually stay quiet and don’t acknowledge these things because I need to protect myself and my mental [health],” she wrote. “It has truly gotten to a level of anger and hate that is shockingly unhealthy and sad. I would never in a million years wish for someone to be treated this way and I will never condone this kind of hateful behavior.”