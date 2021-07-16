Here’s How That ‘Yelling’ Video Affected Justin & Hailey Bieber’s Marriage

All good. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s relationship is as strong as ever after the Las Vegas “yelling” video. A source told HollywoodLife on Friday, July 16, that the couple are in “good shape,” despite recent “drama” around a video of the “Baby” singer allegedly screaming at his wife.

“Justin and Hailey are in love and they completely support each other in all that they do,” the insider told HollywoodLife. “They are in a typical relationship that just happens to have everyone’s eyeballs on them. That could easily cause stress, but they don’t let outside noise ruin what they have as a couple.

The source continued, “There was no drama whatsoever. People shouldn’t have any worries about their relationship as it is completely in good shape.”

Justin and Hailey, who married in 2018 after years of on-again, off-again dating,, made headlines on Saturday, July 10, TikTok user @Yangeric23 posted a video of the couple leaving a club in Las Vegas in what looked like an intense conversation. In the video, Justin and Hailey could be seen holding hands as he talked loudly at her with fans and bodyguards around them. The video, which has @Yangeric23 has since taken down, went viral on TikTok, with more than 1.2 million views. (Watch the video here.)

Before the TikTok was deleted, many users took to the video’s comments to slam Justin for how he allegedly treated Hailey. “He does not love her sadly,” wrote user @nicolecampoli11. User @ccaokj commented, “He constantly embarrass her.”

The couple were in Las Vegas to celebrate Kendall Jenner’s new tequila brand, 818 Tequila, with friends like Justine Skye, Ryan Good, Maeve Riley, Zak Bia and Keia Moniz. While in Las Vegas, the group were seen at Delilah, a new club at the Wynn Las Vegas hotel. According to a source for E! News, Justin had such a good time at Delilah that he went on stage and performed a few of his songs as a surprise for the audience. “He looked really happy to be singing and was dancing and vibing with the crowd,” the insider said. “He was smiling and in a great mood.”

According to fans who were there, Justin wasn’t yelling at Hailey out of anger but out of excitement after his performance. “my friends and I were with/behind him the whole night, he was in the best mood and was telling her a story but ofc internet lames love their lil scenarios <3,” tweeted user @aliaespinozaa. Twitter user @biebsclubhouse, who posted several videos of Justin’s performance including a song he dedicated to Hailey, also denied that he yelled at his wife out of anger.

“I was right there walking behind him and he was not yelling at her. He had just gotten off stage at the club and was hype and had all this adrenaline. They were both smiling and laughing but of course that’s not the part of the video that gets posted. Stop twisting things,” the user tweeted.

The user also tweeted a video of Justin’s performance, which they said was taken right before the viral TikTok video. “I took this of Justin right before that video was taken. He was on STRAIGHT adrenaline from performing. He wasn’t mad at Hailey and he wasn’t yelling at her. I hate how he’s always painted as the bad guy when he’s the furthest thing from it,” the user wrote.

HollywoodLife’s insider also claimed that Justin’s conversation with Hailey was due to the “pure adrenaline” after his performance. “He had a separate concert at Encore and then went to XS [Nightclub] and did a surprise performance with Diplo [after],” the source said. “I think the video that went viral was pure adrenaline after his performance.”

After the video went viral, Hailey took to her Instagram Stories to deny any “narrative” that her husband was verbally abusive toward her. “Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was,” Hailey captioned a photo of her and Justing kissing. “Had the best time surrounded by so much love. Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don’t feed into the negative bullshit peeps.”