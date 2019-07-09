Justin Bieber Had A Lot To Say About Marrying Hailey Baldwin So Fast

We guess it’s time to stop calling them “newlyweds.” Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s quick marriage feelings are still coming to the surface. This weekend marked the one year anniversary of the couple’s engagement. Justin and Hailey married in a small, private courthouse ceremony in New York City in September 2018 after a whirlwind romance.

Now, Justin has opened up about his fast relationship with Hailey, and he revealed why he’s glad they moved so quickly. The two were engaged almost exactly one month after getting back together. Just three months into dating again, they became husband and wife. A source at People Magazine has explained that while on the surface things moved quickly for the lovebirds, it was absolutely the right speed for them.

Their engagement happened so quickly after they got back together. It was very special for Justin to propose. He was so sure that Hailey is the one. [He is] even happier that they got married so quickly, too. He can’t imagine life without Hailey. He feels like he wouldn’t have made it through this year without [her].”

Hailey has been instrumental in helping Justin through one of his most difficult years to date. The singer has been incredibly open with his fans about his bouts of depression and anxiety, sharing how supportive his wife has been throughout it all. Though the couple has their eyes wide open about the reality and hardships of life as well as marriage, they are also positive about where they currently are. Though they’ve been through some difficult times already, the pair is allowing Justin to focus on his mental health while still enjoying the honeymoon phase of their life together.

“They still act like newlyweds,” the source explained. “Justin constantly surprises Hailey with gifts. She is always gushing about what a great husband he is.”

And that she is, indeed. The 22-year-old shared a gushing post on Instagram, marking the one year anniversary of her engagement. “1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more.. life gets more beautiful everyday because of you, my heart belongs to you forever.

Here’s to learning and growing together.. ❤️🥂”

Aww! People Magazine additionally reported that Justin and Hailey’s wedding celebration for friends and family is still happening. The bash, originally set for March 2019, was put on hold while Bieber focused on his mental health. The pair is now apparently planning to host the party around their one-year anniversary. So get ready for some fun in September 2019.