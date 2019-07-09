StyleCaster
Share

Justin Bieber Had A Lot To Say About Marrying Hailey Baldwin So Fast

What's hot
StyleCaster

Justin Bieber Had A Lot To Say About Marrying Hailey Baldwin So Fast

by
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin.
10 Start slideshow
Photo: Shutterstock.

We guess it’s time to stop calling them “newlyweds.” Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s quick marriage feelings are still coming to the surface. This weekend marked the one year anniversary of the couple’s engagement. Justin and Hailey married in a small, private courthouse ceremony in New York City in September 2018 after a whirlwind romance.

Now, Justin has opened up about his fast relationship with Hailey, and he revealed why he’s glad they moved so quickly. The two were engaged almost exactly one month after getting back together. Just three months into dating again, they became husband and wife. A source at People Magazine has explained that while on the surface things moved quickly for the lovebirds, it was absolutely the right speed for them.

Their engagement happened so quickly after they got back together. It was very special for Justin to propose. He was so sure that Hailey is the one. [He is] even happier that they got married so quickly, too. He can’t imagine life without Hailey. He feels like he wouldn’t have made it through this year without [her].”

Hailey has been instrumental in helping Justin through one of his most difficult years to date. The singer has been incredibly open with his fans about his bouts of depression and anxiety, sharing how supportive his wife has been throughout it all. Though the couple has their eyes wide open about the reality and hardships of life as well as marriage, they are also positive about where they currently are. Though they’ve been through some difficult times already, the pair is allowing Justin to focus on his mental health while still enjoying the honeymoon phase of their life together.

“They still act like newlyweds,” the source explained. “Justin constantly surprises Hailey with gifts. She is always gushing about what a great husband he is.”

And that she is, indeed. The 22-year-old shared a gushing post on Instagram, marking the one year anniversary of her engagement. “1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more.. life gets more beautiful everyday because of you, my heart belongs to you forever.
Here’s to learning and growing together.. ❤️🥂”

Aww! People Magazine additionally reported that Justin and Hailey’s wedding celebration for friends and family is still happening. The bash, originally set for March 2019, was put on hold while Bieber focused on his mental health. The pair is now apparently planning to host the party around their one-year anniversary. So get ready for some fun in September 2019.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10

2006: A baby Bieber wore a baseball hat and basic tee for his busking.

Photo: Getty Images

2008: Major hair flow and rocking a henley shirt with mentor Usher at the Kids' Choice Awards.

Photo: Getty Images

2009: A baby-faced Biebs meets a fresh-faced Rihanna.

Photo: Getty Images

2010: A foreshadow of the young love to come, Justin performed on New Year's Eve with Selena Gomez.

Photo: Getty Images

2011: Still rocking the flow, Justin also showed off his new ear piercings and his affinity for logomania with his Louis Vuitton jacket.

Photo: Getty Images

2012: Bieber cleaned up nicely for the Golden Globes red carpet in 2012.

Photo: Getty Images

2013: All white everything and a fresh haircut while on tour in 2013.

Photo: Getty Images

2014: The year of his misdemeanors (namely, an assault charge in Toronto and a DUI in Miami), Justin showed off his enviable physique with Diddy and Rick Ross in the club.

Photo: Getty Images

2015: Justin went for a sleek army green look for a Paris fashion week party, but kept it casual with his pant style and sneakers.

Photo: Getty Images

2016: Asymmetrical bleach blonde dreadlocks, Tupac tees, and ripped jeans are the Bieb's new style staples.

Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Kylie Jenner Just Filed A *Ton* Of New Trademarks & Her Empire Is Getting Even...

Kylie Jenner Just Filed A *Ton* Of New Trademarks & Her Empire Is Getting Even...
Tags:
share