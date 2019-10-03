Justin Bieber Can’t Keep His Hands Off Of Hailey Baldwin & This Pic Proves It

Mr. and Mrs. Bieber have essentially been in the honeymoon stage since their first nuptials (ICYMI: that was just a civil ceremony back in September 2018 in New York City!) Now, these recent Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin PDA butt-touching photos seem to suggest that this honeymoon phase is nowhere near from wearing itself out. Whew, is it hot in here or is that just me?

When the newlyweds arrived home in L.A. after their formal wedding ceremony this week, they wasted no time in hitting the town for date night. The pair headed to dinner, and shortly thereafter, they were on their way to sharing a couples massage. It looks like Justin couldn’t help but sneak a playful tap on his wife’s butt as she walked ahead of him—so much for keeping things cool, calm, and collected in public! Yet this isn’t the first time that Hailey and Justin have been rather nonchalant about their feelings in public. The Biebers (which, OMG, it feels so sweet to finally be able to call them that,) have had other sweet PDA moments, like that time they Instagrammed their kiss from Tokyo. So, honestly, a little booty-grabbing is to be expected. (And I mean, have you seen Justin’s wife? Hailey Baldwin looks gorgeous; we really get it, Justin.) You can see it for yourself in this photo.

We have no doubt that Hailey and Justin are going to be keeping (and getting) busy with each other for the next few days. (I’m sorry for that pun! I had to!) After all, they had a packed wedding, and we all know that planning a ceremony of this size could mean that they may have lost some quality time.

Being that they missed out on guests the first time they tied the knot, however, it was important to Hailey and Justin that they invite over 150 guests this time around. Guests included Hailey’s bestie, Kendall Jenner, along with Kylie Jenner, Jaden Smith, Usher, and more. Even so, it looks like Justin and Hailey could not really care less about the crowd—just take a look at their wedding photos. These two only have eyes for each other!