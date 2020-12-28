Justin Bieber Just Made an NSFW Comment About Hailey Baldwin’s ‘Jaw’

Oh, the Biebers. Justin Bieber made a Hailey Baldwin oral sex joke, and she had the best response. The joke came on Sunday, December 27, when the “Lonely” singer posted a video on his Instagram of him rehearsing for his first concert since July 2017.

In the clip, Bieber sang the chorus of his current single, “Holy,” accompanied with some extra ad-libs. “Preparation…. c u New Year’s Eve,” he captioned the post, which promoted his upcoming live-stream show, “T-Mobile Presents New Year’s Eve Live With Justin Bieber.”

After he posted the video, Baldwin took to Bieber’s comments to express how impressed she was of her husband’s vocals. “My jaw??? On the floor,” she wrote. Bieber then responded with an NSFW joke about where else Baldwin’s jaw was. “Ur jaw is other places too lets be honest,” he wrote. The exchange ended with Baldwin begging her husband to log off of Instagram. “omg please go to sleep,” she wrote.

At a Q&A in London in February 2020, Bieber told fans about how he and Baldwin have sex “all day.” “So when I’m with my wife, we like to…um…I mean. You guys can guess what we do all day,” he said, to which fans gasped.

He continued, “It gets pretty crazy; I’ll tell you that much. No yeah, that’s pretty much all we do, to be honest. We love to watch movies. We like to Netflix and chill. We do more of the chilling part.”

In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show at the time, Bieber also confirmed that his song “Yummy” was about his bedroom rendezvous with Baldwin. When DeGeneres asked him what the song was about, Bieber responded, “My sex life.” When the comedian asked him to clarify, Bieber then responded, “Rollin’ eyes back in my head, make my toes curl. It is what it is, right? I’m married.”

In an interview with Elle at the time, Baldwin also opened up about her bedroom time with her husband. She told the magazine that she and Bieber have a no-phone rule in their bedroom. “I try to read more than be on my phone in bed. We have a rule: No phones in bed unless it’s absolutely necessary,” she said.