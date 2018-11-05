Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Got Matching Tattoos—on Their Faces

It’s been two months since they got married, and with more than 70 collective tattoos, it was only a matter of time until Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got tattoos for each other. That moment came last week when the couple’s tattoo artist, Keith McCurdy of Bang Bang Tattoos, revealed that the two got matching couples’ tattoos—one of which is on Bieber’s face.

“They each got a tattoo,” he told Page Six. “Justin’s tattoo is on his face, and I haven’t seen any photos of it—so he’s doing a good job of laying low.”

As McCurdy suggested, the couple got their tattoos months ago. But it was only last week, after his interview, that people found out. “It’s really thin and delicate. And [it’s] also not a traditional couples’ tattoo,” he said. “I don’t want to give away what it is until press gets a hold of it.”

Though unconfirmed, Bieber was photographed in New York in July with a new tattoo above his right eyebrow, with many believing that the tat is the word grace in cursive.

It’s also unclear what Baldwin’s tattoo is, but it’s not unlikely that the two have matching grace tattoos. Both are known Christians and members of Hillsong Church, a celebrity-favorite church in Los Angeles. Baldwin also has a pray tattoo on her hands and a cross on her neck, while her husband has a giant cross on her chest.

Now, BRB, as we stalk Baldwin’s pictures for her hidden tattoo.