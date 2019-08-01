Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Packed On The PDA In Tokyo—It’s SO Steamy

Not to be outdone by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ very public displays of affection, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Instagrammed their Tokyo kiss and fans are going wild. Baldwin is currently in Japan for her work with BareMinerals, and Bieber wasn’t about to pass up on a trip with his wife. So the it-couple is touring the city together, and also engaging in some very spicy PDA. Fans had spotted the famous American couple out and about in Tokyo a few days ago. But finally, Bieber and Baldwin decided to share pics of their own.

Bieber posted a photo of him and his wife sitting side-by-side in a car. Bieber sports his classic “I Don’t Care” slightly fuck-boy, but still somehow sweet expression. Baldwin has her arm gently resting against Biebers, and opts for a steamy pout with one raised eyebrow. But why are we dissecting this photo? The important one is obviously the smooch Baldwin decided to share on her own page. Time stands still when you’re with the one you love! And that certainly seems true for these two, even in one of the busiest cities in the world. Rather than be tacky and address the kiss, Baldwin simply captioned her photo, “🇯🇵😍.” Aw, young love.

Baldwin’s photo has amassed well over one and a half million likes in the last 18 hours, so you could say fans approve of a little PDA. Bieber has a considerable higher following count, so he reached a casual 6 mil within the last 15 hours. Luckily, it’s not a competition.