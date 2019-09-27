Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Wedding Is Already Full Of Major Drama

These two aren’t even down the aisle yet, and things are already a hot mess express. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s hotel wedding drama is causing quite the frenzy. Though the newlyweds have officially been married since Sept. 2018–they are set to have their traditional wedding on Sept 30, with over 300 friends and family members.

The beautiful ceremony is set to take place in South Carolina’s Montage Palmetto Bluff. Unfortunately, the festivities are wreaking absolute havoc on the guests at the 5-star Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel. It looks like people who’ve who spent their hard-earned dimes and pennies to stay at the hotel this week are livid because the wedding is legit running their vacation. High key–we’d be pissed too.

According to TMZ, major areas at the hotel are “closed off from hotel guests.” If this wasn’t bad enough–apparently, hotel guests were informed about this at the absolute last minute. An email was sent out to guest on Wednesday, Sept 25–banning them from using the spa, the pool and from one of the hotel’s restaurants. The audacity.

Apparently, the guests will be banished from noon on Sunday, Sept. 29 – Tuesday, Oct. 1 at noon. We expect this is when the bulk of the Bieber/Baldwin extravaganza will be taking place.

Thankfully, the hotel is scrambling to make things right for their non-wedding guests. Those whose vacations have been rudely interrupted will get refunds, free meals and upgrades. We’d only be happy if we’d be able to spot Odell Beckham, Jr. in person–but that’s just us.