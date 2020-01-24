Justin Bieber Revealed His Secret to an ‘Affair-Proof’ Marriage With Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber’s “essentials” include a journal, a Drew House hoodie and a book on how to keep his marriage “affair-proof.” If there’s anyone who doubts his faithfulness to his wife, Justin Bieber responded to Hailey Baldwin cheating rumors on Wednesday, January 22, when he posted an Instagram Stories photo of his essentials, which included the 2011 book His Needs, Her Needs: Building an Affair-Proof Marriage by Willard Hartley.

Justin and Hailey married in September 2018. The couple dated for a few months in 2015 before their breakup. They reconnected in 2018 and got engaged a few months later. Though Justin and Hailey’s relationship hasn’t been easy, with the pressure from fans of his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez and his struggle with depression, the two seem to be working hard on their relationship, especially with the help of their book on how to keep their marriage “affair-proof.”

According to the book’s Amazon page, it talks about the “10 vital needs of men and women” and how to “satisfy those needs in their spouses.” It also discusses how to eliminate “problems that often lead to extramarital affairs.” The “Yummy” singer’s Instagram Story comes after he posted a lengthy Instagram about how much he loves his wife.

The “As Long as You Love Me” crooner took to his Instagram earlier this month to express his love for Hailey and deny that anytime he posts about his wife is shade toward anyone, especially an ex.

“I don’t post this to prove anything, or to try and make people believe I love my wife, I simply think it’s an honoring thing to do, publicly acknowledging your significant other!” he wrote at the time. “Its like we’re all okay with acknowledging an achievement or award, but think there has to be something shady about saying something publicly about the one you love. I have nothing to prove by saying I love my wife. I just think there is power in putting ur wife on a pedestal!”

He continued, “I like to make my wife feel special and valued, Ive done a lot of cool things but I dont think anything comes close to as cool as that