Justin Bieber Just Gave The Entire World A Tour Of His Beverly Hills Home With Hailey Baldwin

It looks like this pop singer doesn’t really care about privacy. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Beverly Hills house photos prove that these newlyweds are living lavishly. Though they’ve been legally married for a year now–Justin and Hailey recently wed again in a stunning ceremony in South Carolina.

The guest list was full of famous A-listers, and Hailey wore a breathtaking gown that had “Till Death Do Us Part’ embroidered on the veil. Since it doesn’t appear that the duo is headed on a honeymoon anytime soon–it looks like Justin decided to give us a sneak peek into their daily lives.

While most celebrities are trying to keep the public out of their business these days–the “Don’t Check On Me” singer decided to give Instagram a tour of their $8.5 million Beverly Hills home. Though the pair just moved into the house a couple of months ago, Justin is considering moving out. He said, “I think I wanna sell my home in Beverly Hills who wants it,” he captioned one of the photos. “I’ll sell it with all the furniture. MAKE AN OFFER.”

Since it was late as hell on the West Coast when he posted–one Twitter user said, “go to sleep justin it’s 3am.” Though he was presumably joking about selling, we all got an iconic glimpse into Justin and Hailey’s home that they share with their two cats and dog.

Renovated by Charles Infante a major production designer in Hollywood–Justin nad Hailey’s Beverly Hills home is a 1930s Monterey Colonial house it boasts five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a library, a bar, a wine cellar, and a home theater. There’s also an infinity pool so we’re not sure why anyone would ever want to leave it. There’s no word yet on how Hailey reacted when her hobby shared their private space with the world–but we don’t think she’s going to be too pleased.