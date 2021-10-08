Justin Just Asked Hailey if They Can ‘Start Trying’ For a Baby This Year—Here’s Her Answer

Could there be a Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin baby on the way this year? If it were up to Justin, the answer would be yes—but his wife Hailey might have a different idea.

The “Peaches” singer, 27, brought up his goals for having a baby with Hailey during his Amazon Studios’ Prime Video documentary Justin Bieber: Our World, which premiered on Friday, October 8. In one scene from the doc, Justin can be seen asking his wife Hailey, 24, if they can “start trying” to “squish out a nugget” soon. “My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them,” Justin said. “Make sure I put my family first and hopefully we squish out a nugget.”

“In 2021?” Hailey asked, to which Justin suggested that they could “start trying” at the end of the year. “We shall see,” Hailey replied with a smile.

Those who follow the Biebers closely know that this is far from the first time that the couple has discussed their baby plans publicly. Justin, for his part, has been vocal about his desire to start a family with his wife, whom he married in 2018 after years of on-and-off dating. “I want to start my own family, in due time,” the “Yummy” singer told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in February 2020. “I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, build more of our relationship.”

Justin has also revealed that he’s leaving the decision of when to start a family to his wife. “I think it’s up to Hailey because it’s her body,” Justin told Ellen DeGeneres in March 2020. Nine months later, the Justice artist appeared on the talk show host’s self-titled show once again to talk about how many kids he wanted. “I am going to have as many [kids] as Hailey is wishing to push out,” he said in December. “I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do. … I think she wants to have a few.”

Hailey, for her part, has confirmed that she also wants to have a family with Justin. “I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own,” the model told Vogue Arabia in 2018. “I would say that now, that’s a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon.”

Justin Bieber: Our World is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.