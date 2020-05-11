Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Don’t Want Kids ‘Right Now,’ But They Do Have a Timeline

Not so fast! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s baby plans are reportedly on hold at the moment, as the couple feels that “right now” just isn’t the time. Many fans of the couple were expecting a different update after Justin, 26, canceled his world tour in light of recent safety measures—and, well, after he dropped all those hints about having a baby soon.

ICYMI, Justin’s been teasing a baby announcement in interviews and songs for months. Back in Nov. 2019, the “Yummy” singer hinted at his dream for babies with Hailey in her 23rd birthday post. “Happy birthday babes! You make me want to be better everyday! The way you live your life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way,” he wrote, before adding, “next season BABIES.” But Hailey had other thoughts—and now, it looks like Justin’s finally on board.

“Justin and Hailey have expressed to those close to them that they’re not anywhere near trying for a baby right now,” a source told HollywoodLife. “That’s probably three-plus years away still. They feel it’s not in God’s plans right now, but eventually, they’d love to have a baby.”

The source adds, “They both love kids and Hailey really enjoys seeing Justin with his younger siblings.” The couple is currently staying at home with Justin’s family, including his baby sister Bay, 1, brother Jaxon, 10, and sisters Jazmyn, 11, and Allie, 12. But while they’re enjoying the kids’ company, their putting plans for their own on the backburner—for now.

“[A baby is] in the cards, but not anytime soon,” the source concluded. “They’re really focusing on building a strong marriage right now.” After cheating worries and feuds with Selena Gomez, Justin’s ex, it doesn’t sound like a bad plan at all. Instead, the pair are fueling their energy toward a new Facebook docuseries, The Biebers On Watch, where they’re currently investigating their own relationship and interviewing others. Goals!