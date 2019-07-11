Justin Bieber Keeps Hinting At Having Babies With Hailey Baldwin & We Can’t Keep Up

If you think Justin Bieber’s hit song “Baby” hasn’t been stuck in our heads since the moment we heard this news, think again. This Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin baby clue popped up on Instagram and now we’re scrambling. As it turns out Bieber wants a baby with his wife eventually, but he’s in no hurry. After his April Fool’s prank this year, where he posted fake sonograms and a photo shoot of him and Baldwin at a doctor’s office, babies definitely seem to be on Bieber’s mind. He’s been particularly gushy on the ‘gram lately and this latest photo and caption pairing is no different.

Bieber took to social media yesterday to share a cute shot of him and his lovely wife enjoying a day at Disneyworld. Bieber sports a backward baseball cap, while Baldwin opted for the classic Minnie Mouse ears. Bieber captioned the photo, “Love dates with you baby.. one day I’ll be doing daddy-daughter dates….. not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. i just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while! #Disneyworld” So needless to say, there’s a lot to unpack here.

First of all, it’s very clear he loves his wife. Which, yay. We love to see it. But also—he’ll be “doing daddy-daughter dates” soon? Ok…so he wants a baby. And he wants it to be a girl. Cute. Gotta love a man who wants a family! But wow, it definitely feels like a very public way to say “let’s have a kid.” Oddly enough, though, he then sort of takes the statement back. He’s essentially like “Actually you know what? On second thought let’s just take our time because I like our alone time.” And that’s absolutely a valid point. We 100% understand not wanting to rush into kids. You want to have that time with your spouse to enjoy each other before the pressure of parenthood, right?

The sweetest and also most hilarious part of this whole post thought is Baldwin’s response. The 22-year-old model replied, “always have the most fun with you… ❤️” She completely ignores his entire baby rant in a kind of hysterical way. But her response is also so loving and pure. They’re honestly goals.

Bieber made waves with another Instagram earlier this week. The singer shared a shot of him and Baldwin snuggling and penned quite the love poem. He’s a man of many words!