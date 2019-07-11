Justin Bieber Keeps Hinting At Having Babies With Hailey Baldwin & We Can’t Keep Up

If you think Justin Bieber’s hit song “Baby” hasn’t been stuck in our heads since the moment we heard this news, think again. This Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin baby clue popped up on Instagram and now we’re scrambling. As it turns out Bieber wants a baby with his wife eventually, but he’s in no hurry. After his April Fool’s prank this year, where he posted fake sonograms and a photo shoot of him and Baldwin at a doctor’s office, babies definitely seem to be on Bieber’s mind. He’s been particularly gushy on the ‘gram lately and this latest photo and caption pairing is no different.
Bieber took to social media yesterday to share a cute shot of him and his lovely wife enjoying a day at Disneyworld. Bieber sports a backward baseball cap, while Baldwin opted for the classic Minnie Mouse ears. Bieber captioned the photo, “Love dates with you baby.. one day I’ll be doing daddy-daughter dates….. not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. i just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while! #Disneyworld” So needless to say, there’s a lot to unpack here.
First of all, it’s very clear he loves his wife. Which, yay. We love to see it. But also—he’ll be “doing daddy-daughter dates” soon? Ok…so he wants a baby. And he wants it to be a girl. Cute. Gotta love a man who wants a family! But wow, it definitely feels like a very public way to say “let’s have a kid.” Oddly enough, though, he then sort of takes the statement back. He’s essentially like “Actually you know what? On second thought let’s just take our time because I like our alone time.” And that’s absolutely a valid point. We 100% understand not wanting to rush into kids. You want to have that time with your spouse to enjoy each other before the pressure of parenthood, right?
The sweetest and also most hilarious part of this whole post thought is Baldwin’s response. The 22-year-old model replied, “always have the most fun with you… ❤️” She completely ignores his entire baby rant in a kind of hysterical way. But her response is also so loving and pure. They’re honestly goals.
Bieber made waves with another Instagram earlier this week. The singer shared a shot of him and Baldwin snuggling and penned quite the love poem. He’s a man of many words!
View this post on Instagram
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!