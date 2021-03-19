Fans Are Convinced Justin Bieber’s ‘Ghost’ Lyrics Are About Missing His Ex Selena Gomez

Ever since Justice dropped, fans have been debating the meaning behind Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” lyrics. Some listeners are convinced that the song—which contains lyrics about loss and love—is aimed at his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez. Others, however, don’t think it’s about a breakup at all; instead, they believe it’s about the death of a loved one. So which is it? Get ready to hear the real meaning behind Justin Bieber’s “Ghost’ lyrics below.

“Ghost” was released on Friday, March 19, as part of Bieber’s latest album, Justice. The 27-year-old singer released the record right at midnight, which means listeners stayed up throughout the night to theorize about all of its possible “Jelena” references on social media. Lyrics like, “I miss your touch some nights when I’m hollow,” and “I miss you more than life,” had plenty of fans drawing a connection to Selena Gomez, 28, who dated Bieber on and off beginning in 2011 before calling it quits for good in 2018.

“Listen I’m not a jelena shipper,” one fan tweeted, “and I’m not even one to throw selena into everything involving justin bc at the end of the day they’re two separate people living two separate lives…but ghost screams selena like…SCREAMS her.”

But is the song really about Sel? A closer look at the lyrics reveals that there’s more going on here than romantic heartbreak. As the song’s title suggests, JB also sings about a “ghost” who he can’t seem to meet again: “I know you cross the bridge that I can’t follow,” he ends his first verse. In case this wasn’t enough of a hint, Biebs went on the record to explain that “Ghost,” in many ways, takes on a different context as many continue to grieve after a year of record-number deaths around the world.

The song “is about losing somebody you love, and I know a lot of people have. I know this has been a really challenging year where we’ve lost loved ones and relationships, too,” he said during a Zoom with fans. He mentioned our “quarantine situation” as a subject this song relates to. “We’re not relating and connecting in the same way. It has allowed us to only really have these memories,” Bieber explained.

Of course, everything is still up for interpretation—so read on for the lyrics, via Genius, below.

Verse 1

Youngblood thinks there’s always tomorrow

I miss your touch on nights when I’m hollow

I know you cross the bridge that I can’t follow

Pre-Chorus

Since the love that you left is all that I get

I want you to know that

Chorus

If I can’t be close to you

I’ll settle for the ghost of you

I miss you more than life (More than life)

And if you can’t be next to me

Your memory is ecstasy

I miss you more than life

I miss you more than life

Verse 2

Youngblood thinks there’s always tomorrow (Woo)

I need more time, but time can’t be borrowed

I’d leave it all behind if I could follow

Pre-Chorus

Since the love that you left is all that I get

I want you to know that

Chorus

If I can’t be close to you

I’ll settle for the ghost of you

I miss you more than life (Yeah)

And if you can’t be next to me

Your memory is ecstasy (Ohh)

I miss you more than life

I miss you more than life

Bridge

Woah

Na, na-na

More than life

Outro

So if I can’t get close to you

I’ll settle for the ghost of you

I miss you more than life

And if you can’t be next to me

Your memory is ecstasy

I miss you more than life

I miss you more than life

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.