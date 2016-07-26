Justin Bieber Turned Down a Major Movie Role Because of a Gay Sex Scene

Justin Bieber could be coming to a theater near you—as an actor, not in another weird documentary—but there’s a catch. The young pop star was offered the role of, coincidentally enough, a young pop star in a new movie being shopped around right now, “Uber Girl,” but he demurred—unless the script is edited. “He won’t take the part unless the sex scene with him and one of the male backup dancers is taken out of the final script,” film cowriter Pete O’Neill told Page Six.

Though O’Neill failed to say whether that was an option, he did add that he’s hoping a few other members of young Hollywood will join the cast, including none other than Selena Gomez, whom everyone, including any possible aliens in other galaxies, knows is Bieber’s ex. O’Neill also named Ariana Grande and Kiernan Shipka as stars he’d like to cast.

The film, described as a “coming-of-age story for millennials,” is repped by Lighthouse Entertainment LA, with Cinema Epoch in search of a major studio to co-produce, so—it’s in the very early stages. But if they get Bieber—or, even better, Bieber and Gomez, which sounds highly unlikely, but like many fans’ dream come true—the film will have a high chance of drawing audiences. Maybe the Biebs will reconsider. Or maybe O’Neill will edit that scene.