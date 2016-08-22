It’s Heeeere: Justin Bieber Tour Merch Is Now On Sale at Forever 21

Update: Justin Bieber‘s tour merch is now available on Forever 21’s website (and in stores across the world next Monday), and we’re not going to lie—it looks pretty fine. As in, we’re heading straight to Forever 21 website in a minute. Sorry/not sorry.

Starting next Monday, you can log onto any computer around the world, go to Forever 21’s website, and order up some Justin Bieber tour merch, proving that concert tees and related items are officially the thing of the year. Yes, you read that correctly: WWD reports that Forever 21 will be carrying Bieb merch, and everything will be available for the low, low price of somewhere between $17.90 to $34.90 (to be exact).

Like it or not, everyone and their mother (we’re looking at you, Kris Jenner) has gotten on the tour merch bandwagon of late, rocking concert tees and swaggy sweatshirts wherever they go. In fact, you don’t even have to be a musician anymore to release tour merch-style wares: Yesterday, Bella and Gigi Hadid dropped a tee and sweatshirt with their faces reimagined as Barbie heads emblazoned with the ever-creative logo “Belgie” instead of “Barbie.” So—there’s that.

In terms of the offerings on hand starting next Monday (and the following Monday, August 29, in stores), you can expect eight pieces altogether, including oversize sleeveless and short-sleeved tees featuring a bleached-blonde Bieber, long-sleeve tees with “Justin Forever” on them, sweatpants, and hoodies. Bieber already started selling tour merch at Urban Outfitters, but this is next level, and will be accessible to pretty much everyone. In other words, prepare to see the “Forever 21 x Justin Bieber Purpose Tour Collection” literally everywhere. Get ready.