Justin Bieber’s New Face Piercing & Grillz Have Left Fans Divided

They say diamonds are a girl’s best friend. Well, who says diamonds can’t be a guy’s BFF too? Justin Bieber’s face piercing and diamond grillz Instagram photo is causing quite the buzz. With one swift post he has divided Beliebers into two camps: people who think he looks awesome and people who are asking what the heck the Biebs is doing. What we can’t figure out is whether this was truly a decision based on style or just a kind of fun prank to pull on fans.
The Instagram post he shared seems subtle enough that it could just be a totally new look he’s trying out. If you look closely in the picture he shared yesterday, you can spot Bieber’s new eyebrow piercing. It’s a small silver piercing over his right eye.
Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin-Bieber, both got piercings at Ancient Adornments in West Hollywood. Baldwin reportedly got a helix piercing. In addition to his new piercing, Bieber also revealed that he got a new set of diamond grills. The grillz are from someone called @GoldTeethGod and they have three rows of diamonds.
Damn.
That is quite the look.
And we’d assume the grillz would sell out, but uh…most of us fans can’t afford to purchase three rows of diamonds…or do we want to…? Have a look at his piercing and grillz:
What do we think? Do we like the new look? Here are a few of the polarizing comments.
Some love it:
“Omg cutee❤️❤️❤️ I Love you”
“Shining teeth 💋”
“😍😍damn it😏🔥🔥”
“The eyebrow piercing 😍😍😍 yes daddy”
Some don’t:
“wtf has happened to him 😭😭😭”
“Hey,u are good…?”
“Why would he get an eyebrow ring,”
“Get this off my timeline”
“He really thought he did something with that lmao.”
We wonder how Baldwin feels about her hubby’s new look:
Monday came so fast never got a chance to express how amazing this past weekend was.. I know for me this conference came at the exact time I needed it, I believe God is THAT amazing and faithful that he brings us the right words during the season that we need it the most. I’m so blown away and inspired by you both @chadveach @juliaveach and I’m grateful for what you guys do and the way you both lead your church. This weekend was one to remember and one that put a new fire in both of our souls!!
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!