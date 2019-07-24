Justin Bieber’s New Face Piercing & Grillz Have Left Fans Divided

They say diamonds are a girl’s best friend. Well, who says diamonds can’t be a guy’s BFF too? Justin Bieber’s face piercing and diamond grillz Instagram photo is causing quite the buzz. With one swift post he has divided Beliebers into two camps: people who think he looks awesome and people who are asking what the heck the Biebs is doing. What we can’t figure out is whether this was truly a decision based on style or just a kind of fun prank to pull on fans.

The Instagram post he shared seems subtle enough that it could just be a totally new look he’s trying out. If you look closely in the picture he shared yesterday, you can spot Bieber’s new eyebrow piercing. It’s a small silver piercing over his right eye.

Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin-Bieber, both got piercings at Ancient Adornments in West Hollywood. Baldwin reportedly got a helix piercing. In addition to his new piercing, Bieber also revealed that he got a new set of diamond grills. The grillz are from someone called @GoldTeethGod and they have three rows of diamonds.

Damn.

That is quite the look.

And we’d assume the grillz would sell out, but uh…most of us fans can’t afford to purchase three rows of diamonds…or do we want to…? Have a look at his piercing and grillz:

What do we think? Do we like the new look? Here are a few of the polarizing comments.

Some love it:

“Omg cutee❤️❤️❤️ I Love you”

“Shining teeth 💋”

“😍😍damn it😏🔥🔥”

“The eyebrow piercing 😍😍😍 yes daddy”

Some don’t:

“wtf has happened to him 😭😭😭”

“Hey,u are good…?”

“Why would he get an eyebrow ring,”

“Get this off my timeline”

“He really thought he did something with that lmao.”

