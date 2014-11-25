Justin Bieber Tops Forbes List of Highest Earning Celebs Under 30

For those following Justin Bieber’s year, you might have assumed things weren’t exactly going his way between his on-and-off-again relationship with Selena Gomez, to that very public brawl with Orlando Bloom over the summer, to his DUI arrest, and so, so much more. Apparently, though, all of the drama hasn’t impacted his earning power at all.

Forbes just released its list of the highest-earning celebrities under 30 and, surprisingly, Bieber has claimed the top spot, earning an estimated $80 million from June 2013 to June 2014 (mostly, according to Forbes, because of his recent world tour). One Direction claimed the number two spot, with Taylor Swift coming in at number three.

The only actress to make the list is Jennifer Lawrence, who came in at number seven, earning an estimated $34 million over the last 12 months.

In the top 10:

1. Justin Bieber; Age: 20; Earnings: $80 Million

2. One Direction; Average Age: 21; Earnings: $75 million

3. Taylor Swift; Age: 24; Earnings: $64 million

4. Bruno Mars; Age: 29; Earnings: $60 million

5. Rihanna; Age: 26; Earnings: $48 million

6. Miley Cyrus; Age: 22; Earnings: $36 million

7. Jennifer Lawrence; Age: 24; Earnings: $34 million

8. Lady Gaga; Age: 28; Earnings: $33 million

9. Avicii; Age: 25; Earnings: $28 million

10. Skrillex; Age: 26; Earnings: $18 million

For more details on the top 10, head over to Forbes.

Are you surprised by how much Bieber made this year? Weigh in below!