Justin Bieber’s New Song “Don’t Check On Me” Is Probably About Selena Gomez & We’re Thirsty For Deets

The Biebs has been in the studio cooking, and his new music is about to get super personal. Justin Bieber’s “Don’t Check On Me” says Selena Gomez is on his mind, and we’re beyond pressed to dig into all of the details. The song, which is a collab with Chris Brown–featuring Ink was just released June 25th, and already fans are diving into the lyrics.

Now, before you get all up and arms and start rummaging through Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s social media accounts–the newlyweds are totally fine. In fact, “Don’t Check On Me” seems to be about someone who is totally over their ex and wants to make sure their ex-flame knows that they are unbothered. Since Bieber and Baldwin shook the world back in Sept. 2018 by tying the knot (we barely even knew they were together), fans speculated that the pop star did it all to get back at Selena Gomez who he’d been on and off with for years.

Never one to mince words, Bieber was quick to let folks know where to shove it. He said, “I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heels in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period.”

Ok, husband Bieber.

Now, in the “Love Yourself” singer’s collab with Brown he’s showcasing just how far he’s come since he and Gomez split for the last time. His verse goes:

Might run across your mind but don’t worry ’bout me, no / My heart is back in one piece, it ain’t skipped a beat, no / Feeling rested up, I ain’t missing sleep, no-oh / Don’t take it personal if I can’t reply now / I’m distant ’cause I don’t wanna be reached now / Won’t let the ghosts of our past weigh my future down / I’m liberated / Energy’s like a circle, it comes back around / Reciprocated / Don’t shed no more tears / Won’t gain no empathy from me / In the upcoming years / Oh, I don’t need your pity

One of the stand out lyrics to us reads, “Won’t let the ghosts of our past weigh my future down.” We think this proves that Bieber isn’t going to let noise, rumors or his past ruin the relationship he’s built with his wife.

The chorus is also telling. It goes:

Oh, don’t go reaching out’ / Cause you can’t have everything / Your head and your heart won’t feel the same / Even if it feels like it every time / Don’t check on me if we’re not together / And it’s probably for a reason / Every heartbreak has its season / It ain’t always summer in June

To be super honest, we don’t think Gomez is thinking about Bieber this hard, but if she is–well, he isn’t thinking about her.