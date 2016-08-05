Justin Bieber and DJ Snake’s New Track, ‘Let Me Love You,’ Is an Instant Hit

The weekend is nigh, and we can now safely go into it fueled by a new dance track, “Let Me Love You.” But this is no ordinary club-beats anthem; this is a song off DJ Snake‘s debut album, “Encore,” and it features … drumroll, please … Justin Bieber.

From the first notes, the song promises the smooth easy-dancing anthemic qualities Bieber and crew are known for—the kind of song that enables anyone, anywhere, to throw down their cares and shake their hips. “Sorry” or “Where Are Ü Now” it is not, but that’s not the point. It’s a new song featuring Justin Bieber, and that’s all anyone really needs to worry about. Obviously, it’s trending on Twitter.

Interestingly, Selena Gomez released a two-second clip of herself smiling coyly to another version of the song a few days ago, which appears to be pretty much the exact same song—with female vocals. What does it all mean?!

Really hard to say, but whenever Gomez and Bieber enter the same orbit, people flip the F out. Perhaps Gomez will drop her own version of the track later this summer, or maybe a remix is in store.