Justin Bieber Just Shared The Most Emotional Post On Instagram & It’s Heartbreaking

This singer has been really vulnerable lately. Justin Bieber’s depression and drug use Instagram post is a heartbreaking look at child stardom. The “Don’t Check On Me” singer has been open about his mental health struggles. Now, he’s gotten super candid about become an international superstar at age 13 and coming from an unstable home. According to Justin–this was the recipe for a child star cliché.

He wrote, “You see I have a lot of money, clothes, cars, accolades, achievements, awards and I was still unfulfilled. Have u noticed the statistics of child stars and the outcome of their life? There is an insane pressure and responsibility put on a child who’s brain, emotions, frontal lobes (decision making) aren’t developed. No rationality, rebellious, things all of us have to go through. But when you add the pressure of stardom it does something to you that’s quite unexplainable.”

Justin married supermodel Hailey Baldwin last year. Though they planned to have a big wedding last year–they’ve pushed it back so that Justin could work on his mental health. “The best season of my life ‘MARRIAGE’!! All this is to say even when the odds are against you, keep fighting. Jesus loves you.” Read the full post below for yourself.

Now that the singer is set to enter his 26th year, he can reflect on some of the issues that he faced in his younger years. “Rationality comes with age, and so does your decision-making process (one of the reasons you can’t drink until your 21),” he wrote. “So by this point, I was 18 with no skills in the real world, with millions of dollars and access to whatever I wanted. This is a very scary concept for anyone.”

Now that Justin has his faith and Hailey, it’s clear that he’s working hard to turn over a new leaf.