Justin Bieber Deportation Petition Passes 100,000 Signatures, Now The White House Must Respond

Thousands of young, screaming girls will soon be screaming even louder if Justin Bieber is forced to kiss America goodbye. After a number of public infractions, most recently being arrested in Miami on DUI and drag racing charges, it seems many people want the Canadian superstar to head back to his home country for good, and have formed a petition to persuade the White House to comply.

Created last Thursday, the petition exists on the official White House website and is called “Deport Justin Bieber and Revoke His Green Card.” Shockingly (or not, if you aren’t a fan), it’s already gained well over 100,000 signatures—the number needed to require an official response from the Obama administration. The petition reads:

“We the people of the United States feel that we are being wrongly represented in the world of pop culture. We would like to see the dangerous, reckless, destructive, and drug abusing, Justin Bieber deported and his green card revoked. He is not only threatening the safety of our people but he is also a terrible influence on our nation’s youth. We the people would like to remove Justin Bieber from our society.”

If that’s not enough, another (not so eloquent) petition was created in retaliation to the first petition to not to deport Bieber (got that?) It reads:

“The whole idea of Justin Drew Bieber getting deported, is completely unfair. He doesn’t deserve this…. With your help, we can stop it. He’s human. He’s not perfect. The media sees the bad side of him. Please. He’s saved so many lives. Including mine. A lifesaver houldn’t deserve this.”

Not to make light of the situation, but we’re willing to bet this issue isn’t at the top of the President’s to-do list and—as the Washington Times points out—it could be weeks, months, or even years before the pro-deportation deputation gets a response.

Prior to his arrest, Bieber has been accused of egging his neighbor’s house, having cocaine inside his own home, and trying to sneak out of a brothel in Brazil.

What do you think? Are these offenses enough to send the Biebz back to Canada? Weigh in!