Justin Bieber Deletes Instagram Account After Belieber Backlash

It’s a sad day. Justin Bieber, lover of life, hater of zoos, and leader of 77.8 million Instagram followers, has deleted his Instagram account.

It comes two days after he threatened to go private when his followers left negative comments on photos he posted of himself and his new girlfriend, Sofia Richie. It probably didn’t help that he exchanged shade with his ex Selena Gomez after she reminded him he owed everything to his fans.

However, last night she seemed to regret the exchange when she posted what’s believed to be a sort-of apology. “What I said was selfish and pointless,” she wrote on a black-screen Snapchat. At the very least, it’s commenter’s remorse.

And though Bieber’s ‘grams are gone, we can all comfort ourselves with this knowledge: He is rumored to be Instagramming from his manager’s account.