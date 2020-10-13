Justin Bieber Just Collabed With Crocs, So Happy Croctober, Y’all

In what is definitely the most important collaboration of the year—nay, century—Justin Bieber and his streetwear brand Drew House teamed up with Crocs. (!) For those who haven’t quite paid attention to the ebbing and flowing of fashion trends, you might not have realized that Crocs are trending again. But oh, baby, they’re back and cuter than ever before. In a time when all we want is to stay comfortable and cozy while hanging out at home, the new Crocs x Justin Bieber collection is exactly the casual, low-key cool vibe we deserve.

If you’ve seen any street style ensemble from Justin Bieber or happen to watch the content he posts on Instagram, you’ve likely already witnessed the singer wearing Crocs. He’s already a fan of the shoe, making it an obvious next step to bring together the aesthetics of his clothing brand and go-to comfy Crocs. “As an artist, it’s important that my creations stay true to myself and my style,” Bieber says. “I wear Crocs all the time, so designing my own pair came naturally. With these Crocs, I just focused on making something cool that I want to wear.” If it’s good enough for Justin Bieber, I guess it’s good enough for me!

The clogs themselves come in Drew House’s signature yellow hue, and each pair is adorned with eight different charms (or Jibbitz, as they’re officially known). You’ll find a flower charm, one that says Drew, pizza, a donut, a rainbow and more—so you can switch them up depending on your vibe for the day. We love a versatile shoe that also happens to feel like walking on a cloud.

For those who are itching to get your hands (feet?) on these beauts, though, here’s the deal: There’s been so much hype surrounding the Crocs x Justin Bieber collection—thanks to the resurgence in the shoe’s popularity and Bieber’s Instagram posts about the collab—and it’s bound to sell out ridiculously fast. Each online customer is only permitted to purchase one pair at a time for $59.99, so if you’re a little late to game, this might just be your saving grace.

When you head over to the Crocs x Justin Bieber collection page, you’ll be prompted to “get in line.” From there, your browser will take you where you have 10 (only 10!) minutes to snag your pair of Crocs before they sell out. Have your credit card ready, because these beauts are flying off the virtual shelves faster than Justin Bieber stole my heart in 2011.