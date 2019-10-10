Justin Bieber Commented On Cody Simpson & Miley Cyrus’ Relationship—Interesting

Miley Cyrus has a new boyfriend and his name is Cody Simpson. The couple has officially defined their relationship on social media so it’s safe to say they’re clicking along just fine. Justin Bieber commented on Simpson’s Instagram and Miley Cyrus fans are sure to get a kick out of it. Even though this relationship is fresh AF, the new it-couple is already receiving pretty stellar invitations. Bieber invited Simpson and Cyrus to join him and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, for a double date. Epic.

Bieber and Baldwin just tied the knot in a lavish celebration down in South Carolina. The pair originally got married, though, just a couple months after dating. In fact, Bieber proposed to Baldwin in July 2018. They had just gotten back together a month prior. Why are we talking about this? Well, perhaps Cyrus and Simpson are destined for then same fate! Who knows? What we do know is how much we’d kill to be a fly on the wall during this double date.

Simpson’s Insta was a steamy shot of himself. He captioned the photo with, “Mood caught after my first race back last weekend.” The next day, Bieber saw the photo and felt inspired. He wrote, “Ur body is a wonderland.” Then, he felt compelled to leave a second comment. The “I Don’t Care” singer simply wrote, “Double date?” Obviously, fans flipped out. Simpson responded to Bieb’s comment saying, “Text me.” So like—it’s on, people! We can just imagine them texting right now. “Your place or mine?” “Miley and I will bring wine if you and Hails cook.” Aw! The possibilities are endless.

We’re keeping our eyes peeled for any signs of these two couples out together. Although we’re guessing we won’t have to do too much sleuthing. Bieber and Cyrus love to update their fans. In fact, Cyrus, who’s been in the hospital being treated for tonsilitis, treated fans to a sultry surprise. Simpson came to visit her in the hospital with roses and his guitar. He serenaded her with a song he wrote for her. UMMM cool. Same same.

Simpson then updated fans with a lot of Miley content post-hospital visit including a bathroom selfie captioned, “she made it home” with a black heart.