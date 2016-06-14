StyleCaster
Watch Justin Bieber Prove He’s Still Human During Emotional Christina Grimmie Tribute

If you’ve ever wondered if there lives an actual person inside blank-faced Justin Bieber, you can relax. For today, anyway. The singer got choked up—some might even say “cried”—during a concert in Canada, as he paid tribute to the late pop singer Christina Grimmie.

Grimmie, a former contestant on “The Voice,” was gunned down after a concert in Orlando Friday night. And Justin knew her through his ex Selena Gomez, whom she toured with. During a stop on his Purpose tour in Winnipeg, Canada, he covered his face during the middle of a song and later sang, “Grimmie, can you hear me?” Watch the moment in the video of the great face cover below.

