We Finally Know The Real Reason Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Split For Good

It’s always so strange when old drama bubbles to the surface again. But now it appears that we finally know the truth about a famous on-again, off-again couple. Was Justin Bieber cheating on Selena Gomez their breakup reason? It looks like that’s the real truth. There have always been whispers about infidelity in the former couple’s relationship. However, now that Justin has found himself entangled in a very public feud with Taylor Swift, past hurts and wrongs are coming to the surface once again.

Taylor recently called out Justin’s manager, Scooter Braun, for bullying her and attempting to trample her career. However, when Justin jumped to Braun’s defense–Swifties clapped back, bringing up his poor treatment of Selena. It looks like Taylor may have confirmed that Justin’s cheating was the cause of the demise of his relationship with Selena–even after their brief rekindling in 2018. Though she did not respond to Justin publically, the “ME!” singer got on Tumblr and liked a post that read, “we haven’t gotten to communicate our differences’ you cheated on her best friend and then publicly sided with the man who made revenge porn against her was she supposed to invite you over for tea??? Fuck outta here.”

Bloop!

In 2015, Justin himself alluded to his lack of faithfulness in his relationship. “We were working out how to be in a relationship, how to be ourselves, who we were, in the middle of having people judge our relationship through the media, ” he told ID Magazine. “I think that really messed my head up too. Because then, it’s like trust and all this other stuff that starts messing with your mind. You’re on the road. And there are beautiful women on the road. And you’re just getting yourself into trouble…”

After breaking up, Justin and Selena got into a massive blowup argument on Instagram.

Despite the fact that Justin is now married to actress Hailey Baldwin–there still seems to be some lingering feelings or even animosity towards Selena. His recent song, “Don’t Check On Me” seems to allude to his former flame. His verse in the song is very telling. It reads:

Might run across your mind but don’t worry ’bout me, no / My heart is back in one piece, it ain’t skipped a beat, no / Feeling rested up, I ain’t missing sleep, no-oh / Don’t take it personal if I can’t reply now / I’m distant ’cause I don’t wanna be reached now / Won’t let the ghosts of our past weigh my future down / I’m liberated / Energy’s like a circle, it comes back around / Reciprocated / Don’t shed no more tears / Won’t gain no empathy from me / In the upcoming years / Oh, I don’t need your pity

All we know is, if you treat someone poorly and never make amends for it, it’s probably always going to haunt you.