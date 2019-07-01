Taylor Swift Just Confirmed Justin Bieber Cheated On Selena Gomez & This Feud Is Getting Out Of Hand

Um… so it doesn’t like T-Swift isn’t about to back down from her latest feud anytime soon. It was pretty well known that Justin Bieber cheated on Selena Gomez, but Taylor Swift’s new clues about it are beyond messy. In case you’re super confused (especially since Biebs is now happily married to Hailey Baldwin) we’ll catch you up very quickly. Essentially, Justin and Taylor are at each other’s throats because Taylor called out Justin’s manager, Scooter Braun, for allegedly bullying her and buying her masters without giving her a chance to purchase them for herself. She also said that Braun orchestrated the entire Kimye feud that involved the recorded phone call and snake emojis back in 2016.

So where does Justin Bieber come into this entire feud? Back in 2016, Beiber, who was still on his shit firmly sided with Kimye. (Taylor included an Instagram of the “Sorry” singer antagonizing her in her open letter to Braun which she posted on Tumblr.) Justin for his part has tried to defuse the situation apologizing for his past antics while defending Braun. He said, “As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair.”

Unfortunately, things have already gotten out of hand. Celebrities are choosing sides and now Taylor has allegedly been all over Tumblr calling out Biebs for his past horrible behavior. We all know that Biebs hasn’t been an angel and he’s been open about his mental health struggles and his new relationship with God. However, the “ME!” singer just liked a post that read, “we haven’t gotten to communicate our differences’ you cheated on her best friend and then publicly sided with the man who made revenge porn against her was she supposed to invite you over for tea??? Fuck outta here”

Um…

In the past, Bieber has hinted that he was not faithful to Gomez with whom he was on an off for years. In November 2015 he told I-D Magazine,

We were working out how to be in a relationship, how to be ourselves, who we were, in the middle of having people judge our relationship through the media. I think that really messed my head up too. Because then, it’s like trust and all this other stuff that starts messing with your mind. You’re on the road. And there are beautiful women on the road. And you’re just getting yourself into trouble…

This has all sent the internet in a tizzy, especially since Bieber’s recent song, “Don’t Check On Me” seems to be all about Gomez. Whatever went down with Braun and Taylor is the Fearless songstress’ story to tell, but doing all of this, and dragging in Bieber and Gomez just seems rather petty.