Justin Bieber’s ‘Holy’ Is a Love Letter to Hailey Baldwin & How Faith Brought Them Together

The Biebs is back. Justin Bieber and the Chance the Rapper’s “Holy” lyrics are about Hailey Baldwin and faith brought the couple together. Four months after the release of his duet, “Stuck With U,” with Ariana Grande , Bieber returned with another song dedicated to his wife on Friday, September 18.

In the music video for “Holy,” which stars Ryan Destiney as Bieber’s love interest, the “Yummy” singer plays an oil worker who loses his job, which leads to him and Destiney needing to move out from their home. As the two walk with no destination in mind, the two are approached by a soldier played by Wilmer Valderrama, who offers them a meal with his family. Though plot seems to be fictional, both the music video and lyrics for “Holy” reference a love that’s strengthened by faith, which mirrors Bieber’s relationship with Baldwin. The two first dated in 2015 before their split in 2016. The couple reunited in June 2018 after they ran into each at a Christian conference. They got engaged in July 2018 and married in September 2018 at a courthouse in New York City. In “Holy,” Bieber sings about how his love makes him feel holy.

“That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me / Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy / On God / Runnin’ to the altar like a track star / Can’t wait another second / ‘Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me / Feels so holy,” the lyrics read.

In an interview with Vogue in February 2019, Bieber also opened up about how he and Baldwin connected over their shared love of God. He also explained why he and Baldwin married so fast into their relationship.

“He [God] doesn’t ask us not to have sex for him because he wants rules and stuff,” Bieber said. “He’s like, I’m trying to protect you from hurt and pain. I think sex can cause a lot of pain. Sometimes people have sex because they don’t feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth. Women do that, and guys do that. I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul. And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result. There are perks. You get rewarded for good behavior.”

Bieber continued, “When I saw her last June, I just forgot how much I loved her and how much I missed her and how much of a positive impact she made on my life. I was like, Holy cow, this is what I’ve been looking for.”

Read the full lyrics to Justin Bieber’s “Holy” below.

Verse 1: Justin Bieber

I hear a lot about sinners

Don’t think that I’ll be a saint

But I might go down to the river

‘Cause the way that the sky opens up when we touch

Yeah, it’s making me say

Chorus: Justin Bieber

That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy

On God

Runnin’ to the altar like a track star

Can’t wait another second

‘Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Feels so holy

Verse 2: Justin Bieber

I don’t do well with the drama

And, no, I can’t stand it being fake

(No, no, no, no, no, no, no)

I don’t believe in nirvana

But the way that we love in the night gave me life

Baby, I can’t explain

Chorus: Justin Bieber

That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy

On God

Runnin’ to the altar like a track star

Can’t wait another second

‘Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Feels so holy

Bridge: Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper

They say we’re too young and

The pimps and the players say, “Don’t go crushin'”

Wise men say fools rush in

But I don’t know (Ah-ah-ah-ah)

They say we’re too young and

The pimps and the players say, “Don’t go crushin'”

Wise men say fools rush in

But I don’t know (Chance the Rapper)

Verse 3: Chance the Rapper

The first step pleases the Father

Might be the hardest to take

But when you come out of the water

I’m a believer, my heart is fleshy

Life is short with a temper like Joe Pesci

They always come and sing your praises, your name is catchy

But they don’t see you how I see you, Parlay and Desi

Cross, Tween, Tween, Hesi’ hit the jet speed

When they get messy, go lefty like Lionel Messi

Let’s take a trip and get the Vespas or rent a jetski

I know the spots that got the best weed, we goin’ next week

I wanna honor, wanna honor you

Bride’s groom, I’m my father’s child

I know when the son takes the first steps, the Father’s proud (Yes)

If you make it to the water, He’ll part the clouds (Uh)

I know He made you a snack like Oscar Proud (Mwah)

Suffer it to be so now gotta clean it up (Ooh)

Formalize the union in communion, He can trust (Woo)

I know I ain’t leavin’ you like I know He ain’t leavin’ us (Ah)

I know we believe in God, and I know God believes in us

Chorus: Justin Bieber

‘Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy

On God

Runnin’ to the altar like a track star

Can’t wait another second, on God

Runnin’ to the altar like a track star

Can’t wait another second, on God

Runnin’ to the altar like a track star

Can’t wait another second

‘Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Feels so ho-ho-ho-holy