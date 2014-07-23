Is Justin Bieber the New Face of Calvin Klein?

Considering that Justin Bieber can’t go a day without posting a shot of himself in Calvin Klein briefs on Instagram, he might as well be getting paid for it. According to a report in the Daily Mail Bieber has in fact shot a campaign for Calvin Klein underwear, following in the footsteps of Kate Moss, Mark Wahlberg, and Christy Turlington.

Calvin Klein announced last week that its fall 2014 campaigns for Calvin Klein Jeans and Calvin Klein Underwear will feature supermodel Lara Stone and male model Matt Terry. There was no Bieber mentioned in the release, but that doesn’t mean the rumors aren’t true. According to the Daily Mail’s source, the campaign images will be released later this year.

How much of payday would this be for Justin, if it actually happened? Moss’s first CK contract was worth a reported $1.2 million, later rising to $4 million. Considering Bieber is pop star, and not a model, he could have demanded even more.

We’ll be waiting with baited breadth to see if this rumor turns into a reality. Until then, just head to the singer’s Instagram account for a hefty dose of shirtless photos.