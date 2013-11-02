Say It Ain’t So! Justin Bieber Was Busted Leaving A Very, Um, Adult Establishment

When you’re arguably one of the biggest stars in the world, it’s a given that you can pretty much have anything you want. And in the case of pop star Justin Bieber, that something seems to include a trip to a very, um, adult establishment.

According to a report and exclusive photos by Page Six, Bieber was busted trying to sneak out of a brothel in Brazil completely covered in a tan blanket yesterday, sources said.

The report claims the Biebs and a pal spent over three hours inside an establishment called Centauros in Rio de Janeiro before leaving with two women, who headed seperately back to Justin’s hotel. Apparently, photographers—who had been tipped off about the singer’s outing—confirmed it was the star through his security team. Bieber was later kicked out of the hotel for breaking rules, the Brazilian news site EGO reported.

It’s not breaking news that a staggering amount of money, power, and fame at a young age can cause stars to feel invincible and, as a result, make some not-so-good decisions (ahem, Lindsay Lohan), but c’mon Justin: You can have any gal you want, no need to pay for ’em!

This is the latest in a long string of erratic, entitled, and bizarre actions by Bieber (including making his bodyguards carry him up the Great Wall of China) and we’re really hoping he gets his act together, and doesn’t let fame start to really mess up his life and turn him into a complete cliché.

We also can’t help but wonder what his very-together ex, Selena Gomez—who’s been busy doing things like lunching with Anna Wintour and generally killing it on the fashion front—thinks about this unsavory report.

What do you think: Has Justin Bieber gone to far? Let us know below!