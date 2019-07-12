Billie Eilish & Justin Bieber’s “Bad Guy” Is Here & The Internet Is Freaking Out

Remember when you had posters of your favorite celebrity crush all over your bedroom? Now imagine not only meeting that crush, but also getting to work with him on a song you wrote. This is exactly what happened to Billie Eilish. Justin Bieber and Eilish just collaborated on a ‘Bad Guy’ remix, and the internet is losing its mind. People have been dreaming of a collab between the “Sorry” singer and the 17-year-old California native for sometime now. It was rumored that the two might actually be working together, so while the remix didn’t come as a complete surprise to fans, it’s safe to say they are beyond thrilled.

Eilish responded to new record rumors on her Instagram story that shut down the possibility of a new album but left the door open for the pending collab…“The new album sh*t is fake,” she said, “buuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuut i might have something for you.” Of course fans were hopeful it meant Biebs was the surprise and that theory became even stronger when Bieber simply tweeted out the word: “Remix.” Eilish’s brother and producer both retweeted the “I Don’t Care” singer’s post—subtle guys—which prompted even more speculation that the two must be working together. Luckily, it was true!

Eilish’s “Bad Guy” initially appeared on the singer’s full-length album, When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? which was released back in March. Eilish dropped the remix with Bieber yesterday with a cover photo that can only be described as brilliant:

Look at her! That’s quite a different style we’ve seen from the 17-year-old singer but it’s absolute perfection for this collab. Remember when Eilish met Bieber for the first time this spring? The pair met at Coachella and Eilish reacted the way most of us probably would—with a full breakdown.

Now all we want is a remake of Eilish’s epic music video.

Naturally, the Twitterverse exploded with fans of both artists truly freaking out.

Some people have been pretty negative about the collaboration:

But others are shutting down the haters because A) The song is fire and B) This is literally Eilish’s dream so CHILL.

Listen to the song below and form your own opinions on the duos remix! Here’s Bieber’s part below: