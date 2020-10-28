Selena Gomez Fans Think Justin Bieber’s Collaborator Just Shaded Her ‘Cookie-Cutter’ Music

Fans think Justin Bieber’s collaborator Benny Blanco shaded Selena Gomez by suggesting she’s a “cookie-cutter pop artist.”

Blanco is featured on Bieber’s new song, “Lonely” which is about the “Yummy” singer‘s experience with fame and success at a young age. In an interview on the Zach Sang Show on Tuesday, October 26, Blanco made a comment about how Bieber isn’t a “cookie-cutter” pop star, which fans have interpreted as shade toward the “Holy” singer‘s ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

“Justin’s not one of those cookie-cutter pop artists,” Blanco said. “Like you know, they’re like, ‘This is my new single and here’s my makeup line.’ And he’s like, Justin’s like, ‘Yo. I have a pimple and I have anxiety today.’ He’s always been upfront about that stuff.”

He continued, “For me, I think he’s really falling into himself as an adult now. It’s brave to put this song out.”

Given Gomez launched her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, in September and is the latest pop star to cross over into the makeup world, fans assumed that Blanco’s comment was about her. “F*** Benny Blanco. F*** all the men who are always degrading women and their success in order to praise men for the BARE MINIMUM,” tweeted @defendingbetty.

“selena gomez did not open about her bipolar disorder for benny blanco to come and call her a cookie cutter and shaded her for releasing a makeup line. but praised justin for having anxiety. the misogyny,” @grandeiscoming tweeted, referencing an Instagram Live Gomez did with Miley Cyrus in April in which she revealed she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

“So benny blanco shaded selena & called her a cookie cutter artist because she released a single & a makeup line but thinks justin is so unique and special ✨ because he has a pimple and anxiety 😭 make it make sense,” tweeted @SeIenaxririi.

Some fans have defended Blanco, however, noting that he worked with her in 2019 for her song, “I Can’t Get Enough,” with tainy and J Balvin. In a Zoom to promote Rare Beauty in September, Gomez opened up about how her mental health journey inspired her to launch a makeup brand. “My philosophy with makeup probably changed when I started having conversations with myself. I have talked very openly about my struggle with anxiety, depression, and mental health — it’s something I had to learn. On some level, I think everyone should find a way to learn that. With therapy, the time I’ve taken for myself has been reflected in everything I’ve been releasing,” she said.