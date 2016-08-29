Justin Bieber Returns to Instagram, Takes a Look Around, Deletes Instagram Again

Justin Bieber has always been an avid Instagram user, posting everything from emo messages and bikini videos to riveting wakeboarding shots and naked selfies. So when he returned to the social media platform today, fans rejoiced.

And then he apparently took a look around, remembered why he left Instagram in the first place (see: drama in regard to gal pal Sofia Richie, among other things), and deactivated his account again. Or, as he puts it, the whole thing was “an accident.”

Sorry, J, but we all know how to use Instagram, and it’s definitely not possible to “accidentally” reactivate your account. But we totally understand what it’s like to make a decision and change your mind. Just own up to it next time, bro.

Twitter, BTW, is pissed.

Real talk:

Some serious shade:

No one can resist a good Bieber pun:

People are seriously upset:

And then there was this prescient person, who may or may not be psychic:

Now people are basically predicting the end of his career:

Eh, don’t worry. That may be it for today, but we haven’t seen the end of Bieber’s Instagram saga.