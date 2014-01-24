What Happened to Justin Bieber? A Timeline of his Downward Spiral

In case you’ve been under a rock for the past 24 hours, Justin Bieber was arrested in Miami this morning after—yikes—driving drunk while drag racing his Lamborghini in Miami. While the whole Internet is (rightfully) freaking over the 19-year-old’s being taken into custody, the truth is that his erratic behavior isn’t new, it’s just escalated. In fact, the pop star has been in a downward spiral for the better part of the past year.

Arguably, it all really started when Bieber split from his girlfriend of two years, fellow pop star Selena Gomez, in December 2012. Since then, it’s all been downhill: Bieber collapsed after a concert in London and spent several days in the hospital recovering. He went on a very long Twitter rant about the state of his life. He allegedly spent the night at a brothel. Cocaine was discovered in his home. And now, the arrest.