Justin Bieber Reveals He Did His 1st Drug When He Was 12: ‘I Was Dying’

In the fifth episode of his YouTube documentary, Justin Bieber: Seasons, Justin Bieber revealed he almost died from drug use and smoked weed for the first time at 12 or 13 years old. In the episode, titled “The Dark Season,” the “Yummy” singer, 25, explained that his drug abuse started because of pressure from the industry at a young age.

“I was young, like everybody in the industry, or in the world, who experiment,” he said, referring to drugs as his escape. “But my experience was in front of cameras and I had a different level of exposure. I had a lot of money and a lot of things, so then you have all these people around me hanging on and wanting stuff from me, knowing I was living this lifestyle that they also wanted to live.”

He also revealed that he became dependent on marijuana soon after he started to use it at 12 or 13 years old, which is why he decided to become sober. “That’s when my desire to smoke weed started, and then I started smoking weed for a while,” he said. “And then started getting really dependent on it, and that’s when I realized that I had to stop. I don’t think it’s bad. It’s just that for me, it can be a dependency.”

But Bieber’s closest experience to death was when he started to drink lean, a combination of codeine cough syrup and soda, as well as use Molly, mushrooms and “popping pills.” “I decided to stop because I was like, dying,” he said. “My security were coming into the room at night to check my pulse. People don’t know how serious it got. It was legit crazy scary.”

In a recent interview with Elle, Hailey Baldwin, Bieber’s wife, explained that many thought her husband was on drugs long after he became sober because of his physical appearance, which the couple later learned was due to his undiagnosed Lyme disease. (Bieber revealed his diagnosis in the first episode of Seasons in January.)

“He was really sick. He has Lyme disease, and he was dealing with a bunch of medical stuff. We didn’t have a diagnosis,” she said.. “And it was hard because everybody from the outside was being super mean and judgmental, saying he looked like he was on drugs, saying how unhealthy he looked, when in truth, he was not healthy and we didn’t know why.”