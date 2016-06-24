Justin Bieber Stayed in a Regal Airbnb in the Middle of Nowhere After His Tour Bus Broke Down Last Night

When you’re Justin Bieber and your tour bus breaks down in some tiny town in Illinois, you don’t stay at one of the town’s six lodging options (which include, heaven forbid, a Super 8). You find a sick $10,000-a-night Airbnb, and you take up residence there for the night.

Self-described as a “quaint river community with many opportunities,” Hamilton, Illinois (population: 2,871), doesn’t really strike us as the kind of place in which the Biebs would normally feel at home, but he somehow managed to find himself this mansion, which includes an infinity pool (overlooking the Mississippi), a movie theater, arcade games, a jukebox, and a gym.

Though he might not completely agree with all of the interior decoration choices, which seem to swing wildly between Renaissance-lite and ultra modern (hello, there are full-on video game machines of the ilk you’d find at Dave & Buster’s), the design might actually be right down his alley. Who knows, perhaps Bieber chose this place not because it’s the most luxurious (and expensive) spot by far within a 100-mile radius, but because “the mighty Mississippi provides additional water activities including Jet Skis,” according to the Airbnb description, and we all know how much J.B. likes a Jet Ski. Click through for tons of photos of the Airbnb in all its palatial glory.