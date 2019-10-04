Justin Bieber’s Feature On ‘10,000 Hours’ Is A Love Letter To Hailey Baldwin—So Romantic

It’s officially the season of Mr. and Mrs. Bieber. Even though these two just tied the knot in front of all their friends and family on Monday, September 30, they’re both featured in new music video and single that’s putting their love on blast yet again. Justin Bieber’s “10,000 Hours” meaning is all about Hailey Baldwin, and the lyrics prove it.

Justin, the 25-year-old Canadian pop and newlywed, collaborated on the new track by Dan + Shay which was released today, October 4. “10,000 Hours” has everything you need and expect from a radio-ready love song: Super smooth acoustic guitar, soaring synths, and of course, lush vocals—which is where Justin shines best. He comes in at around the second verse, and his feature has fans all over freaking out. Many are going so far as to say that this track sounds like Bieber back in his prime. One fan on Twitter wrote: “I’m getting a whole lot of 2014 Justin/Bizzle vibes from this 10,000 hours music video,” and honestly, we can see that!

What’s got fans most excited about the track, however, are Justin’s lyrics—oh, and the fact that he and Hailey Baldwin are literally starring in the music video for the song! #CoupleGoals, much?

In the music video, which is seriously stunning, Justin sings to Hailey: “Do you miss the road that you grew up on? / Did you get your middle name from your grandma? / When you think about your forever now, do you think of me? / When you close your eyes, tell me, what are you dreamin’? / Everything, I wanna know it all.” Um, swoon!

It’s no surprise that these lyrics are, in all likelihood, written for and about his bride, Hailey. According to PEOPLE, “10,000 Hours” was written by Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Justin Bieber, Jessie Jo Dillon, Jordan Reynolds, and Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd. Seeing as how Justin Bieber contributed to the songwriting, it makes complete sense that his verse would be influenced by his relationship with Hailey—especially since Justin and Hailey have already technically been married since 2018.

Check out the music video for the track, below: