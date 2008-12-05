Justice’s Documentary… Or Rather, ROCKumentary

If you like dancing or mustaches, you probably like Justice. Their sensational hit D.A.N.C.E. immediately became the number one song on everyone’s party shuffle during the summer of 2007. Since then, the band has collaborated with the clothing brand Surface to Air designing limited edition leather jackets and skinny leg jeans—Justice’s personal closet staples. Mind you, this is on top of their aggressive tour schedule.

The French duo has now released their documentary and live CD, “A Cross the Universe” which follows the band for two years focusing on their North American tour. Punctuated with live shows, girls in their underpants, and the glory of being young and famous, this rocu-mentary features a lot of backstage footage that reaffirms that being a rock star is awesome. Meanwhile, who knew that Justice incited riots?!?! Not I. Not I.

Naturally, I’ve been re-watching the D.A.N.C.E. music video and craving an onslaught of sprightly colored graphic t-shirts. Also, this A Cross the Universe clip has me going gaga for a cropped leather motorcycle jacket. This cropped light faux leather Ashton Jacket from Delia’s is fitting the bill quite nicely in more ways than one (read: economically and stylishly). Personally I feel this jacket will look best worn out and distressed. Therefore, like my style muse Justice, I will be wearing this jacket with everything from party frocks to straight leg jeans and burnout t-shirts and, of course, pairing it with plaid is a no-brainer for me.

My only concern? Profusely sweating through the jacket as I rock out to Justice. Thank God it’s only ¾ sleeved….sweet relief.