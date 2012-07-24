Justice for Jennifer Hudson: Her Family’s Murderer Gets Three Life Sentences



Celebrity news is not usually, but the 2008 murders of Jennifer Hudson‘s brother, nephew and mother were shocking and devastating. After a long, drawn-out trial that we can never imagine having to deal with in the public eye, justice has finally been served.

William Balfour, a Chicago man who previously dated Jennifer’s sister, was sentenced today to three consecutive life sentences according to TMZ. During the hearing, the judge looked at Balfour and stated, “Your soul is as barren as dark space.”

While nothing can ever erase the pain that she went through, we’re glad that Jennifer can finally feel safe knowing that he will be locked away forever. Even throughout the tumultuous past four years, Jennifer has always had a brave face on and been more than gracious as she delves into numerous projects including her recently-launched fashion line — making us even bigger fans of the singer and actress.