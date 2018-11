For those of you excited about Jil Sander’s upcoming work with Uniqlo, we just got one step closer. Her collection for the retailer has been named +J. The simple logo fits right in with Sander’s aesthetic. The reason for the name change is that the commercial rights to Sander’s full name are still owned by the Jil Sander house.

It is still unknown when the line will launch.

