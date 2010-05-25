Just In Time! A Roundup Of The Best Watches Now

There’s very little that New Yorkers keep in higher regard than time and style.
Time, because they never have any, and style, because well, most of them have it in spades.
In the spirit of the words of our Grandma,Better late than never, but never late is better, keep some stylish time with these watches for girls and boys in a range of price points from brag-worthy deals to status symbol investment pieces.
Don’t bother arguing that you use your cell or more ambitiously, use the sun to figure out the hour a killer watch is always fashionably on time.
Proof that utilitarian can spell fashion forward, this stainless steel Burberry chronograph would look equally at home on a submarine or the city street. $595
The big gold watch was big in the '80s but bankers, if you haven't heard, aren't exactly popular right now. Try a cool '70s-inspired twist with this tortoise resin accented timepiece. $336.49 by Michael Kors
It's a white out! Try this slightly blingy, but not quite over-the-top white resin watch. Bonus: it's waterproof and goes great with a tan (by the bottle, of course). $219.82 by DKNY
You don't need to go into early retirement for this all-gold watch. Make a luxe statement without the Rolex price. $99.99 by Nixon
Want to channel your inner P. Diddy? No better way to do so than with diamonds. We couldn't resist the touch of blue and blinding beauty of this Chopard timepiece. Price by request.
A vintage Cartier tank watch tough to beat in terms of refined sophistication. Definitely one to collect and worth the investment. $3.804.53
The watch equivalent to a murdered out car, this all black Marc by Marc Jacobs is seriously sleek and modern. $200
Based on a 1940s design from Timex, this reissue got a lighter face than its WWII original counterpart, and is meant to stand time in the trenches or just look cool with khakis. $150 at J.Crew
A hark back to when digital was only for the cool kids, this retro gold watch calls to mind break dancing in the street, and costs about what it would have in the '80s (inflation not included). $30.44 by ASOS
This automatic watch with 18K gold case and alligator strap is made for men, but would look lovely on a lady and either way is heart-stoppingly elegant. $13,900 by Bulgari
The minimalist movement translated into a watch. This automatic designed by Tokujin Yoshioka for Issey Miyake is a lesson in sleek silver styling. $1,198.00
Dainty has not been all the rage as of late, (which likely means it's ready for a comeback) but stack this bracelet watch with other cuffs and bangles for a cool layered look. $469.99 by Gucci
Named for its equivalent bag, the Kelly watch is timeless and quintessentially Hermes. Tough to go wrong with a classic brand. $1,875
A logo meant to be worn ironically, this Moschino Cheap 'n' Chic bracelet calls to mind the brand's signature belt. Its chunky silver design is decadent and not for the statement-shy. $211.36
Another sleek and white contender: this other minimal timepiece is a bit sportier than its designer counterpart, but with its own unique simplicity. $67.64 by Superdry
This wrap watch takes care of all your accessorizing needs. With pyramid studded grey leather, this is a fun piece to rotate with your more classic chronographs. $98 by La Mer Collections