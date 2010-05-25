Just In Time! A Roundup Of The Best Watches Now

There’s very little that New Yorkers keep in higher regard than time and style.

Time, because they never have any, and style, because well, most of them have it in spades.

In the spirit of the words of our Grandma,Better late than never, but never late is better, keep some stylish time with these watches for girls and boys in a range of price points from brag-worthy deals to status symbol investment pieces.

Don’t bother arguing that you use your cell or more ambitiously, use the sun to figure out the hour a killer watch is always fashionably on time.

Related: So-Cal Goes Japanese: Velvet for Uniqlo

