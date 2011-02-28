Just A Couple Of Kiddos Kicking It In Prada For Vogue China

Most of the time, photographers and designers are chastised for making underaged models appear much olderand sometimes overtly sexualin editorials and runway shows (we’re looking at you, Carine). In next month’s issue of Vogue China, photographer Willy Vanderperre takes the opposite approach, and captures two of today’s youngest models looking very, well, young.

Hailey Clauson, 15, and Lindsey Wixson, 16, celebrate their youthful essence in “Child in Time,” wearing hairbows, knee-highs and colorful clothing from Prada, Marni, Rodarte and Proenza Schouler. All the while, they partake in some marvelous childhood activities, like playing with teddy bears, skateboarding and blowing up balloons. These girls usually look so grown up, and it’s refreshing to see them embrace their adolescence.

Be kids while you can girls, you’re likely going to be working in this industry for a long time! Click through to see the full spread.