Just Because We Read ‘Vogue’ Doesn’t Mean We’re Stupid

It’s amazing how within one room, industry or office, you can have dozens of people, all with very different interests. Here at StyleCaster we are joined by one common thread: our love for style and mission to bring it to the people. But we have our tech geeks, book nerds, music junkies and sports fanatics, all with something new to bring to the table.

So when we came across an article on Jezebel about a piece written by Lisa Bloom called How to Talk to Little Girls, we definitely had a couple of opinions. In her article, Bloom claims that you should abstain from talking to girls about beauty or appearance as a way of opposing a culture that strongly emphasizes aesthetic perfection.

Instead, you should engage girls in conversations about books and intellectual issues, fostering their self-confidence in the academic world, which is historically ruled by men.Hugo Schwyzer, the author of the responding piece on Jezebel, alludes to experiences with his own female students who often felt under-appreciated in the classroom because of their interest in fashion or beauty. Schwyzer says of one of his students, “She said they saw her assiduous attention to her appearance (and the copies of Vogue that poked out of her bag) and dismissed her as a lightweight.”

This certainly hits close to home as many of us at StyleCaster read Vogue and a slew of other fashion glossies cover-to-cover every month. Does this mean we don’t have other interests? Absolutely not. And, we might argue, fashion is not without its intellectual qualities. We write, we dissect, we analyze. Sure, we’re not writing 1,000 page Russian masterpieces, but hey, no one’s perfect, right?

In our opinion, the best way to encourage confidence in young girls is to engage them in whatever they’re interested in, whether it’s make up, beauty, design or math.

Do you think we should abstain from talking to girls about beauty and other “superficial” topics? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!