Jurnee Smollett Is the Star of STYLECASTER’s Activism Issue—See All the Photos

Lovecraft Country star Jurnee Smollett is the face of STYLECASTER’s Activism Issue, a collection of celebrity interviews, personal essays and reported pieces that motivate us to be as active as we can ahead of the 2020 General Election on November 3.

As Smollett explained in her cover story for the Activism Issue, she’s been an activist her whole life. When she was 5, her mother, who met her father while working for Angela Davis in the Civil Rights Movement, took her and her siblings to a street corner in Los Angeles to protest the acquittals of the four police officers who beat Rodney King.“I vividly remember her helping us draw out the signs and stand there for people to honk,” Smollett told STYLECASTER. “I remember her taking me into the voting booth and letting me press the little lever. She made these things so alive and so active. It wasn’t even a choice for us. It was like breathing air.”

As the 2020 General Election approaches, Smollett—who stars in HBO’s Lovecraft Country, a series set in 1950s Jim Crow America—explains that there’s still work to do after the election ends. “There’s always work to do. The work never stops,” she said. “We’ve got to vote. We know that. That’s bare minimum. We’ve got to vote these gutless leaders out.”

She continued,“We might lose a battle, but we have to hold faith that we’ll win the war.”

Ahead, see every picture from Smollett’s Activism Issue cover shoot which was done taken via a socially distanced photoshoot in STYLECASTER photographer Michael Buckner‘s backyard in Los Angeles.

