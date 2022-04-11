Jupiter Neptune Conjunction 2022: The Meaning Of This Ultra-Rare Meeting

Scroll To See More Images

Though it feels like it just began, April is already proving to be an intense month. Bookended by two potent new moons, April boasts all sorts of energy coming our way—but there’s one boost of energy you definitely should note: the Jupiter Neptune conjunction of 2022. On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, Jupiter meets Neptune in the sign of Pisces for the first time in 166 years. Yes, you read that right, this rare alignment hasn’t occurred since ye olde 1856.

When Jupiter and Neptune finally conjunct in this long-awaited meeting, we’re in for not only a bit of luck and expansion but a serious cultural overhaul and spiritual reset. Once every 12 to 13 years, these two powerhouse planets meet in our skies to help us expand our spiritual and artistic talents, our beliefs and anything else that is in need of expansion. The last time these two united was in 2009, in the sign of Aquarius. Think back to your life in the early aughts.

The energy of their connection ushered us into a new era. During the first of this triple conjunction (this occurs when two planets meet three times in a short period of time), Obama nominated our third female and first woman of color Supreme Court Justice, Sonia Sotomayor, California shot down a ban on same-sex marriage and the Sri Lankan civil war ended. In the financial realm, this magnificent transit happened incredibly close to official end of the Great Recession, which lasted from December 2007 to June 2009.

How will Jupiter and Neptune conjoining in Pisces affect the world? Read on for details on how this once-in-a-lifetime energy can bring magic to your life.

After nearly two years of scary recession times, one could argue this was one of the aspects that led the charge for some calmer times in 2009. This provides so much hope for this upcoming meeting of Jupiter and Neptune to bring in the same vibes after two-plus years of Covid. Even if it’s not the end of the pandemic, the energy could mean that beyond simply persevering, we could come out of it stronger and more secure in exactly the type of life we want to live.

In this conjunction, Jupiter and Neptune will be meeting in the sign of Pisces. Back in 2009, when they met up in Aquarius, the energy felt more focused on equality and human rights issues, which is in alignment with Aquarius. This time around, all things creative, spiritual and artistic move front and forward. You see, Pisces energy has this dreamy, ethereal, spiritual quality about it that allows us to access parts of ourselves that are less tangible and more difficult to express. With access to these glorious parts of ourselves, we have the opportunity to get super creative in expressing this magic.

I won’t sugarcoat it: we’ve all been forced to change over the last couple of years. There is the pre-covid version of you and now, you are solidifying the post-covid version of you. This is expected as you’ve had quite much more time to reflect due to the covid restrictions and limited access to pretty much everything during lockdowns. We are starting to see a light at the end of this pandemic tunnel. We are starting to really process how much change has occurred in our lives and how to move forward in a way that really lights us up. If there is one thing this transit will encourage, it’s to help you more deeply connect with this light inside of you and then express it in ways truly personal, unique and healing.

If you really want to up the ante on this Jupiter and Neptune magic, be sure to spend some time on Tuesday in meditation, yoga, creative writing or any other artistic pursuit. You might have insights about yourself and your place in the world that could be life-changing. Find a way to be open to your own inner wisdom, as Jupiter will expand your ability to connect with it and Neptune can allow you to find a way to share it. This conjunction may just help you turn more of those dreams deep inside you into reality.