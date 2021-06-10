Jungalow & Target’s Home Décor Collab Is the Inspo You Need to Finally Refresh Your Space

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve been looking for the perfect excuse to ~finally~ refresh your home get-up without breaking the bank in the process, Target and Jungalow’s new home collection is the wallet-friendly collab you’ve been waiting for. Known for her “lived-in” bohemian aesthetic, designer and author Justina Blakeney of Bungalow has officially teamed up with Target’s in-house home decor line Opalhouse to launch a dreamy collection of eclectic pieces like accent pillows, bold bedding styles, and chic furniture — all fashioned with the designer and home stylist’s spirited signature style.

The colorful home collection is slated to be live and shoppable on June 26, but Target’s already given us a sneak peek at all the items on offer, and we’re nothing but thrilled about it. From decorative pillows under $20 to whimsical wall decor pieces under $25, so many of the items in the capsule are priced under $30. “I believe that it is creativity, not wealth, that makes an amazing home. I believe that home can help support not only the day-to-day activities of life, but also our dreams. I also believe that color has the power to bring joy, that pattern is the spice of design and that plants are magic,” Blakeney told Target in the collection’s official press release.

Like most of Target’s ultra-coveted collabs, we’re expecting the stock to sell out fast (especially given such stellar price points), so we’d recommend adding your favorite pieces in the drop to your cart ASAP so you’ll be ready to swiftly check out once everything’s live. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite pieces from the Opalhouse x Junagalow collection now and stay tuned for our upcoming review of the line soon.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Shop The Entire Collection Here

Heathered Knit Throw Blanket

This chic blanket adds a touch of texture and color to any sofa or bed with just one simple piece.

Peacock Table Lamp

This is probably one of the coolest lamps I’ve ever seen. Period.

Square Velvet Fringe Decorative Throw Pillow

Um, how on earth is this super-luxe velvet pillow only $20?

Blue Terracotta Vase with Handle

This bold blue vase looks like an artisanal, one-of-a-kind design, and at $25, you can’t beat the price.

All Over Zig Zag Macrame Sheer Curtain Panel

These are truly the boho-luxe curtains of my dreams.