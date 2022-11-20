How To Watch BTS’s Jung Kook Perform at the World Cup Qatar Live Online For Free

If you’re a BTS fan, otherwise known as a member of the A.R.M.Y., then you’re probably wondering how to watch Jung Kook at the Qatar World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony live. Don’t worry, we got you, we’ve got all the info you need to watch it online. Even for free.

The FIFA World Cup is the biggest sporting event in the world and it’s estimated the 2022 tournament will attract upwards of 5 billion viewers across 64 matches, which is more than two-thirds of the world’s 8 billion population. 3 million fans are expected to descend on the Arab nation of Qatar to watch their team live, with games playing out over the five new, state-of-the-art, temperature-controlled stadiums that were built especially for the tournament. Read on to find out how you can watch the Qatar World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony for free.

When does the World Cup 2022 start?

The Qatar World Cup 2022 will begin at 5 pm Qatar local time (9 am ET and 6 am PT), opening with performances including BTS’s Jung Kook. Bollywood singer Nora Fatehi will also perform the World Cup single “Light The Sky” with the BTS member. The first match of the FIFA Men’s World Cup starts at 7 p.m. Qatar local time (11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT) on Sunday November 20 between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium.

How to watch World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony live

How can fans watch the World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony live online? The FIFA Men’s World Cup 2022 will be broadcast live across FOX Sports (FOX and FS1) in English and in Spanish on Telemundo via Peacock.

Fubo TV offers seven-day free trials for its Pro, Elite and Ultimate plans. Fubo’s Starter plan comes with 116 channels—including FOX to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022—as well as a DVR with 250 hours of space, and the ability to stream on up to three screens at the same time. The Pro plan includes 116 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on up to 10 screens at the same time. The Elite plan includes 210 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on 10 screens at the same time.

Fubo starts at $69.99 per month for its Pro plan. The next level up is the Elite plan, which costs $79.99 per month. The final level is the Ultimate plan, which includes $99.99 per month. Fubo also offers a fourth plan, Latino Quarterly, which does not offer a free trial, and costs $24.99 for your first month, then $32.99 per month after. It includes 34 Spanish-language channels, a DVR of 250 hours, and the ability to stream on up to three screens at the same time.

Sling TV offers three plans: Sling Orange, which is suited for college sports and families; Sling Blue, which is suited for professional sports and news; and Sling Orange & Blue, which includes both plans. FOX is available on Sling Blue and Sling Orange & Blue.

Sling Orange and Sling Blue each cost $40 per month, while getting both Sling Orange & Blue costs $55 per month and includes a combination package of both plans. However, Sling has a current deal where new subscribers can sign up for any plan for 50 percent off their first month, which cuts the price of Sling Orange and Sling Blue to $20 and Sling Orange & Blue to $27.50 for a new subscriber’s first month. The deal makes Sling the cheapest live TV streaming service on the market right now.

Sling Orange & Blue offers 47 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage and the ability to stream on up to three devices. Sling Blue offers 41 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage and the ability to stream on up to three devices. Sling Orange offers 31 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage and the ability to stream on one device. All Sling TV plans also include more than 10,000 hours of on-demand shows, movies and other content.

Hulu+ With Live TV costs $69.99 per month and also comes with free subscriptions to Disney Plus (a value of $7.99 per month) and ESPN Plus (a value of $6.99 per month). Hulu+ With Live TV also comes with more than 75 channels, including FOX to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022. Hulu+ With Live TV also includes access to Hulu’s streaming library of thousands of TV shows and movies, including Hulu originals like The Handmaid’s Tale, Only Murders in the Building, The Kardashians, The Dropout, Little Fires Everywhere, Normal People and The Great. Other Hulu+ With Live TV features include the ability to stream on two screens at the same time, and an unlimited DVR service that saves live TV recordings for up to nine months and allows users to fast-forward to their favorite parts.

If you want to watch the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 in Spanish, Peacock is your best bet. The first four days of matches will be available on Peacock for free, but starting November 24, 2022, you will need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus subscription to watch the remaining matches. You can get a subscription for Peacock Premium (with ads) for $4.99 per month or Peacock Premium Plus (with no ads) for $9.99 per month. As for what’s on Peacock, the service has more than 900 movies and 300 TV shows from NBC Universal’s properties including NBC, Bravo and E!.

If you want to watch the World Cup 2022 in Spanish, there is another way, but you’ll need to be an Xfinity subscriber or know someone who is. Customers who have Xfinity Flex, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Internet or Xfinity Digital Starter TV accounts can receive a Peacock Premium subscription for free. Yes, free. Peacock has a guide for how to connect your Xfinity and Peacock accounts, but we also listed the steps below

Visit Peacock.com Create an account Link your Xfinity account Start watching the World Cup 2022

Another way to watch the World Cup 2022 in Spanish is to be a Cox subscriber or know someone who is. Cox customers with an Essential internet plan or a higher video package can receive a free subscription to Peacock Premium. Customers with Cox’s Contour Stream Player or Starter Video plans also have access to free Peacock Premium. See step-by-step instructions for how to watch the World Cup 2022 live online for free with Cox’s free Peacock Premium subscription below.

Visit Peacock.com Create an account Link your Cox account Start watching the World Cup 2022

Who else is performing a the World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony?

British pop star Robbie Williams is also said to be making an appearance. Some celebrities rumored to appear at the event have either pulled out or declined. Shakira was set to perform but changed her mind at the last minute. According to Spanish news outlet El Programa de Ana Rosa, host Adriana Dorronsoro said: “It’s been confirmed to me that Shakira will not perform at the opening ceremony, but they won’t say if she will have another role throughout the World Cup.” The Columbian pop megastar has previously performed at three previous World Cup opening ceremonies: in 2006 (Germany), 2010 (South Africa) and 2014 (Brazil).

Dua Lipa was rumored to be performing at the opening ceremony, but she shut down speculation on a series of Instagram stories posts. “There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar,” the “Levitating” singer wrote. “I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform. I will be cheering England on from afar. I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup.” Rod Stewart was also offered an opportunity to perform, but he turned it down. “I was actually offered a lot of money, over $1m, to play there 15 months ago. I turned it down. It’s not right to go,” he told the Sunday Times.

The Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 airs on FOX. Here’s how to watch it for free.