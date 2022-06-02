Your June 2022 Love Horoscopes Are Sizzling With Passion & Potential

Scroll To See More Images

Get excited, because you’re in for a wildly romantic month! The energy of your June 2022 love horoscope is brimming with passion, so get ready to blush nonstop. The astrology of June is bearing countless opportunities to communicate your interests, show love through action and even indulge in extra gifts. By the time it’s over, you might even find yourself on the brink of a love story you’ll tell over and over again.

The month kicks off with a compassionate Cancer moon applying a lovely aspect to Venus in Taurus. Because Venus—planet of love—is moving through its home zodiac sign, you can bet your bottom dollar this month is gonna be swirling with sensual energy. Use this time to date around, visit art museums, or hit up the local jazz bar in town. And because June begins with such dazzling energy, you’re already experiencing the *perfect* atmosphere to call in a date night and order great food with an elaborate desert. A cuddling session would be a sweet cherry on top!

If you’re feeling the desire to mingle, it will be intensified as Mercury retrograde officially comes to an end on June 3 which is good news for clarity in communication and love. On June 11, a chance to rejuvenate your mutual interests arrives. As Venus joins forces with unpredictable and eccentric Uranus, you’re learning a whole new definition of love. You may even be letting go of controlling dynamics and heavy emotional attachments, giving you the chance to prioritize self-love!

On June 14, a full moon in Sagittarius will take place, infusing your love life with something wild and primal. Sagittarian energy is nothing short of bold, prompting you to tell your crush exactly how you feel. And as Jupiter continues to move through fire sign Aries, you may feel flushed with emotions and ready to follow your heart without inhibition.

A new moon in Cancer closes out the month on June 18, giving you the chance to become more aware of your nurturing side. This can be great for choosing to be softer with your loved ones, being more emotionally expressive and infusing your home environment with warmth. It’s the perfect time to curl up on the couch with your crush and talk about your future together!

Here’s what your horoscope has to say about your love life during the month of June 2022, according to your sun and/or rising sign:

How The Planets Will Affect Your Love Life This Month

Aries

Oh, all the many places you’ll go! This month, Mars and Jupiter are working overtime to get you exactly what you want, Aries. Gemini season is always a fun time for you, as it encourages communication and helps you find new ways to enjoy your local environment. Hop online and find out what local events are happening in your city around June 4, when the Leo moon syncs up with Mars in Aries, driving your desire to explore and mingle!

On June 12, Mercury in Taurus will oppose the moon in Scorpio, increasing the level of aggravations in your relationship. Setting aside some time to write out your true feelings will help you make sense of things. Some of the passive aggressiveness you might be experiencing could be due to the fact that you aren’t sharing yourself with the people you love enough. On June 16, a Capricorn moon brings support to Venus in Taurus, helping you lay out the blueprints for this next phase of your relationship. Don’t sacrifice your values! On June 23, the moon in Aries will join forces with Mars, urging you to feel sexy and empowered. Show your lover who’s boss in the bedroom!

Taurus

Venus is your ruling planet, and because it spends this month moving through your zodiac sign, you’re feeling hotter than ever! If you’re in the mood for an upgrade, perhaps inviting a new color or a new accessory to your wardrobe will elevate your self-esteem, taking your confidence to a whole new level. Take time to reevaluate your current dating dynamics when Venus in Taurus opposes the moon in Scorpio on June 12. If your partner is starting to seem more like an enemy than an ally, you may need to reevaluate what you’re getting out of this relationship. Without trust, you have nothing!

On June 17, Venus will join forces with the North Node in Taurus, helping you clear away blockages in your love life and get you in the mood. On June 21, Venus and Pluto will meet up in Capricorn, driving you and your partner to consider about taking a stroll down the aisle. You might even feel like going to the bank to combine your resources. On June 26, Venus will conjoin the moon in Gemini and offer some new ideas on how you and your lover can increase the level of stability and reliability in your relationship.

Gemini

Make no mistake—this month has the power to be truly transformative for your love life, Gem! After all, Mercury—your ruling planet—will no longer be retrograde as of June 3, making way for a deeper and clearer level of communication in your relationships. And because Venus will spend the month moving through your 12th house of spirituality, you may not be in the mood for a relationship that’s flashy or over-the-top, but a love that is just as quiet as it is secretive. Evil eye is real, so don’t leak the sacred details of your love life to undeserving people.

However, as a full moon in Sagittarius rages through the sky on June 14, you might have a better understanding of who’s staying in your life and who’s leaving. This full moon will light up your seventh house of partnerships, bringing a relationship full circle! This is your moment to take action one way or another. If you’re feeling the posi vibes in your budding fling, it may be time to seal the deal and put a label on it. If you’re no longer feeling it, it may be time to move on, because what Gemini stays in a stale relationship? As a new moon in Cancer marks the conclusion of the month on June 28, you’re feeling ready to prioritize steadiness over chaos. Leave the drama out of it, Gemini!

Cancer

This month may prove to be challenging for your relationships, Cancer. If something feels off, you’re going to have to come right out and say it! You might be feeling wishy-washy about this partnership on June 6, when Saturn in Aquarius has a harsh reaction to the Moon in Leo in the sky. You can be quite secretive, but if you’re feeling uncomfortable in your partnerships, keeping quiet rather than speaking up will only allow more resentment to build.

Leave nothing open to interpretation, because Mercury is still working its way through the post-retrograde shadow. On June 17, the sun in Gemini will be challenged by the moon in Virgo, urging you to communicate the anxieties that you’re keeping all bottled up. Your partner is supposed to be on your side, so be willing to share your concerns. You’ll get a chance to recognize whether they respond to you with compassion and helpfulness or judgement and interrogation. Around June 25, you’ll make sense of your feelings as the moon in Gemini connects with Mars in Aries. On June 29, a new moon in Cancer will come along, urging you to paint a new picture of romance, and even more importantly, self-love.

Leo

There’s so much fun on the horizon for you, Leo! On June 5, the moon will be moving through Leo, making a beautiful connection to the sun in Gemini, which can inspire some new adventures for you in love. Sit down and talk about your dreams of a tropical vacation with your boo and decide what steps need to be taken in order to make it happen!

You’ll be glad you started planning some adventures by June 14, when the full moon in Sagittarius takes place. It’s the perfect time to show gratitude for your lover and maybe surprise them with a gift that will blow their mind. On June 17, when the moon in Aquarius links up with Gemini, there’s a strong chance you’ll receive a lot of positive reinforcement and validation from your partner. Take it all in, because you are an endless source of inspiration. Venus enters Gemini on June 22, and you’re feeling inspired to think BIG. What type of relationship do you *really* want? June 26 will be an especially rewarding date, as the Virgo moon will square off with Venus in Gemini, increasing the level of focus on your relationship goals. You can’t get to the finish line if you aren’t willing to start the race.

Virgo

When it comes to you and your partner, this month will pave the way for important conversations about the future. Be honest and open about any doubts you’re experiencing on June 6, when Saturn opposes the Leo Moon. You’ll be able to ease your mind once they provide the clarity you’re currently looking for, because your long term plans are not worthy of being taken seriously!

One of your greatest skills is organization, and this month, you’ll be in a prime position to organize things with your partner, especially if you live together. During the full moon in Sagittarius on June 14, you might be feeling practical and patient with love. This is a wonderful time to purge yourself of any inner fears surrounding your ability to love and be loved fully. Towards the end of the month, when the moon meets up with Venus in Gemini, you’ll have the tools to make your relationship stronger than ever before. If you’re willing to sit with your truths, you’ll have a better understanding of where they’ll take you. On June 30, the moon in Cancer will square off with Jupiter in Aries, evoking conversations surrounding your relationship. It’s time to differentiate who you and your partner are as individuals, outside of the relationship. You deserve to be seen as you are!

Libra

Love might feel like a battlefield this month, Libra. With Mars and Jupiter hanging out in your partnership zone, you or your lover could be feeling very emotionally charged right now. It’s time to draw some serious boundaries, especially on June 10, when Saturn connects with a Libra moon. This energy ensure that neither of you cross each other’s respective lines. However, some of you may find that this energetic shift brings you a revelation regarding your relationship.

Watch your mouth around June 14, when the full moon in Sagittarius leaves you feeling reluctant to hold back. Too much tactlessness could signal a major ending to a communication block in your relationship. However, it could act as the final straw that breaks the camel’s back. Venus enters Gemini on June 22, giving you a wonderful opportunity to create new relationship goals. It could also be great time to check in with yourself and make sure you’re prioritizing your *own* goals. On June 28, the month comes to a close with a new moon in Cancer, signifying a new spark of a new form of connection. Fully embrace the comforting and nurturing aspect of your partnership.

Scorpio

Get ready, because it’s spoiling season in your relationship, Scorpio! Embrace this stroke of luck, because you’re the one giving and getting what you desire this month. If things have been a little slow in the love department, it’s the perfect time to reclaim devotional acts. Plan a romantic date night or a getaway (sans work, laptop or phone) and spend some time consuming one another on June 11. This is when Mercury in Taurus will meet with Pluto in Capricorn, urging you to obsess over each other. You love going deep and this can bring a wonderful opportunity to discuss some of the inner machinations of your partner’s mind and explore some of the kinks that get them going in the bedroom.

The perfect day for a serious conversation comes around on June 17, when the moon in Aquarius meets up with Mercury in Gemini. Make sure to listen with compassion and understanding! Towards the end of the month, when Venus enters Gemini on June 22, you’ll be enjoying a new chapter in your relationship that could include combining resources and pulling things together on paper. Are you ready to share physical space in the same way you’ve shared your mental space? By the end of the month, you could become more open to a nesting situation. House hunting may be in your near future!

Sagittarius

When it comes to your love life, this month is lit, Sagittarius. And that’s saying a lot, because you’re *literally* a fire sign. If you’re not dating, keep in mind that your options are totally open right now, so you should embrace some deep introspection. Own your power! Go out, do your thang and let the whole dating world know what they’re missing out on. And if you’re in a relationship, make sure you get creative when it comes to your dating plans.

On June 4, the moon in Leo will brush up against Mars in Aries, which should put you in the mood to call up your crush and surprise them with a spontaneous excursion. On June 14, a full moon in your Sagittarius signals a time for you fully express yourself, but also to reflect on the person you’re becoming. Chances are, your romantic proclivities are evolving. If you’re not getting what you need from your relationship, ask for it!

On June 20, Mercury in Gemini will meet up with Mars in Aries, inspiring you to embrace communication in your relationships. How well do you really know each other? Be courageous and tactful with your words and watch sparks fly. On June 22, Venus heads into Gemini, setting you up for a relationship centered on lust and pleasure. And by June 23, the moon will share a moment with Saturn, helping you and your partner define your relationship on your own terms. Freedom inspires your growth, Sag!

Capricorn

You’re creating a partnership that hits close to home this month, Capricorn. Focus on spending more time inside and creating a stronger emotional bond with your lover on June 1. A date night filled with grand gestures, and maybe even a little indoor rendezvous, will remind you that romance doesn’t require fine dining and a night on the town. All you need is a cozy couch!

The full moon in Sagittarius on June 14 wants you to move away traumatic patterns and embrace the type of relationship you know you deserve. Your current reality was shaped by your past, helping you understand why you should (or shouldn’t) trust your partner. If you feel ready, why not invite your lover in more deeply into your heart? The circumstances for all the right relationship breakthroughs will come together when Venus and Pluto meet up in Capricorn on June 21. You have high standards and you deserve a partnership that measures up to it. However, make sure the standards you’re setting aren’t completely unrealistic, Cap! Towards the end of the month, a new moon in Cancer will light up your seventh house of partnerships on June 28. There’s no better time to set relationship goals build up toward a beautiful summer.

iMaxTree; Adobe. Design: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

Aquarius

You can do whatever you want this month, as long as you’re down for an adventure, Aqua! On June 4, you should call your bae and tell them to get packed and meet you in the car for a fun 3 day road-trip. I mean, why not? You need some joy and fun and the universe is providing it for you! You’re a brainiac, so a mystery dinner or escape room could be interesting enough to keep you entertained while steering away from the clichés. Keep things low stakes, especially if this relationship is new!

If your partnership is moving well, you may want to invite another couple for a double date when the full moon in Sagittarius takes place on the June 14. Go somewhere beautiful; somewhere with strong historic roots, because as when Venus and Pluto come together on June 21, learning will be the most romantic thing you could do together. By the time Venus moves into Gemini on June 22, you may be in the mood to spoil and be spoiled. Some of you may even have babies on the mind, driving your desires in the bedroom and bringing you closer. Just make sure you’re both on the same page. The month ends with a new moon in Cancer on June 28, which might inspire you to move in together!

iMaxTree; Adobe. Design: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

Pisces

Are you feeling just a tad bit self-centered this month, fishy? There’s nothing wrong with indulging on self-love, but giving that same love to someone else may feel even more gratifying. Remember—acts of service can be an incredibly romantic love language!

On June 5, it may be a great time for you to have a conversation with your partner about what they think of you as a partner. Take notes on how you can improve. This kind of raw honesty brings stronger foundations of mutual understanding and an opportunity for you become more self-aware. Couples therapy may even prove beneficial on June 14, when the full moon in Sagittarius encourages you to think more about how you and your lover can be better for each other. Constructive criticism influences what you’re building towards with your bae and what it will mean for your combined future moving forward. When a new moon in Cancer takes place on June 28, you might start feeling flirty and frisky. Prioritize the romance in your partnership! Take each other out for a candle-lit dinner where you both dress to the nines. Give each other a red rose. You won’t regret it.

