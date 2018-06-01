Just in: Your June 2018 Horoscope

Venus, Neptune, and Jupiter enjoy harmonious ties on the 1st and 2nd, positioned in the watery constellations of Cancer, Pisces, and Scorpio, while Mercury and Mars synchronize in sprightly air signs Gemini and Aquarius. Relish the capacity for elevated levels of understanding and empathy, and welcome the great potential that comes with thinking outside the box.

As realizations dawn, we might be inclined to surrender certain ideals, letting go of our expectations of progress, while making space for new stories to inspire. Notice a collective exhalation on the 8th, allowing for shifts on the weekend of the 9th, and look ahead with optimism on the 19th. The new moon in Gemini, June 13th (3:42 p.m. EST), provides a halfway point to catch a breath.

The full moon blooms June 28th (12:53 a.m. EST) in Capricorn’s constellation, in line with its ruling planet, Saturn. Around this time, efforts of the year to date will be illuminated, so shine a light on accomplishments cemented.